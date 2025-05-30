Angry audience, the Jokowi diploma was declared original without physical evidence





Photocopy of diploma S1 of the 7th president of the president of RI Joko Widodo. (Photo: IST) J5NewsRoom.com, Bareskrim Polri's declaration which mentioned the Surakarta 6 secondary school diploma and the Faculty of the Faculty of Forestry of the UGM belonging to President Joko Widodo is original, collecting criticism because it was not accompanied by physical evidence. This was transmitted by Nurmadi H. Sumarta of the President of the Forum of Ancients of the Indonesian Campus (Action) in a written declaration of Friday, May 30, 2025. Nurmadi considered that the term “identical” used by the authorities in fact increased public doubts because it did not strengthen authentic authenticity. He mentioned the declaration without showing the original document as an action that damages the logic of legal evidence and will not be reliable by the community, in particular the critical public. Usually, according to him, such a press conference is carried out by including physical evidence, not just video shows. He saw this as an indication of efforts to cover something, which actually made suspicion even more important in the community. He also criticized the attitude of a criminal investigation which was not considered transparent and tended to protect a game, thus damaging confidence in the legal system. Nurmadi recalled that the law should be maintained enough without discrimination. In fact, if it has been proven that the president had used a false diploma during his mandate, Nurmadi stressed that his sentence should be heavier because of his broader impact than local officials. He closed his declaration by mentioning that the destruction of the State began with the collapse of the integrity of the police by the stakeholders. Publisher: AGUNG

