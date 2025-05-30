The power of people leads to the revival of the Southeast Asias forest





The tropical forests of Southeast Asia, among the most biodiversity on the planet, are increasingly threatened. In Malaysia alone, more than 2 million hectares of humid primary forest were lost between 2002 and 2023, contributing to a world decrease of 76.3 million hectares. The impact is felt by the environment and the indigenous and rural communities which depend on these ecosystems for their means of subsistence and their cultural heritage. In response, community forest restoration efforts are gaining momentum. In Malaysia, the Hutankinabatangan Orangutt Conservation Program (KOCP) is distinguished as a successful example of this approach. The program is a partnership between the Hutan of the French NGO and the local community of Orang Sungai. It employs more than 110 local employees involved in a range of conservation activities. One of their main initiatives is the construction of bridges in Canopée on the Kinabatangan river, which offer safe passing points to orangutans and other wild animals. This collaboration not only helps to protect endangered species, but also supports the livelihoods of the local population. A similar collaboration model is to take root in Indonesia. In Aceh, the Aliansi Kolibri and Jaringan Komunitas Masharakat Adat (JKMA) network work with Aboriginal communities to restore forests degraded by financing, training and capacity building. At the heart of this initiative is Muhammad Nasir, 65, also known as Imeum Mukim, a traditional leader in Mukim Paloh, Pidie Regency. Nasir is not only a community leader but also a defender passionate about the environment. Despite the pressures of the expansion of the planting of palm oil since 1987, Nasir has led its community to protect nearly 3,000 hectares of ancestral forest, including conservation areas for traditional ceremonies and vital water sources. Under its leadership, the community has developed customary regulations, mapped their territories and pleaded for the legal recognition of their forest rights. In 2012, Nasir and the community of Mukim Paloh asked JKMAS's support to strengthen their management of customary forests thanks to training in governance, cartography, legal capacity and climate change. This empowerment enabled them to obtain official recognition of their customary forest status in 2023, confirmed by a decree of the Indonesian Minister of the Environment and Forestry and presented by President Joko Widodo. The community restoration model of Aliniansi Kolibris also restored 22 hectares of degraded forest in six districts, involving several local organizations. This approach encouraged local communities to plant native species that contribute to food security, with more than 2,500 sowing of fruit and nuts such as lawyer, durian, guava, cocoa and mango planted, with harvests expected in four to five years. The model aims to inspire similar community restoration efforts across Southeast Asia, ensuring that local populations benefit directly from forest conservation. While forestry loss continues to have an impact on ecosystems and communities, these collaborative models offer a promising path to follow. Related

