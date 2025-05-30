Was Prabowo accompanied by Didit, where was Gibran during Macron's visit?





Biennis.comJAKARTA – The figure of the vice -president Gibran Rakabuming Raka seemed absent when President Prabowo suffered received a visit from the French president, Emmanuel Macron for 2 days. In the note Business From the official video of the Alias ​​Setpres presidential secretariat, Gibran did not appear when Macron arrived in Indonesia. Likewise, when Prabowo received Macron at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta. The son of the 7th president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was not seen accompanying the president either. The figure which appears precisely the only son of Prabowo, Ragowo Hediprasetyo Djojohadikusumo or Didit Prabowo. Meanwhile, Gibran was not visible at dinner either. Observation BusinessHeads or Indonesians who sat at the table with Prabowo and Macron, among others, the Minister of Defense Sjafrie Sjamsuddin, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Invisiono, and Didit Prabowo. President Prabowo and Emmanuel Macron at dinner On the second day, Gibran was not present at the Military Academy Alias ​​Akmil Megalang either. He also did not appear when Prabowo accompanied Macron to go to the Borobudur temple. Meanwhile, Gibran's official social media website has not downloaded any time of the first moment between Prabowo and Macron. His official Instagram account, for example, has in fact published activities in the capital, alias Ikn Nusantara. Account YouTube-It's the same. Check the construction of IKN In the note BusinessIndonesian vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka held an action to plant trees on the second day of working visits in the capital of Nusantara (IKN), East Kalimantan on Tuesday (29/5/2025). The presence of Gibran in Ikn took place in collaboration with the visit of President Prabowo suffered to accompany the French president Emmanuel Macron at the temple of Borobudur, Magelang, Central Java. Gibran was accompanied by the head of the authority of IKN Basuki Hadimuljono This trees plantation has become part of the government's commitment to build IKN as a city not only modern, but also strongly rooted in sustainability values. The trees planted with Gibran are iron trees from Kalimantan endemic plants and are known as iron wood. The reason why Gibran chose an iron wood tree was that he could represent the tenacity and determination of the challenges. In addition, this slow growth tree has a very long life, reflecting the philosophy of long -term development which is robust and full of patience. At the same time, the head of Oikn Basuki Hadimuljono also helped plant lime trees in adjacent places. The former Minister of PUPR said that the limestone tree was known for its distinctive aroma and its ability to absorb pollution. “This symbolizes the clarity and the filter of life, a symbol of clean, healthy and environmentally friendly IKN,” said Basuki in his official declaration in Jakarta, Thursday (05/29/2025). After planted trees and before returning to Jakarta, Gibran also took the time to see the Oikn office which was right in front of the Zero Point monument. Also present at this plantation, the military commander IV Mulawarman Rudy Rachmat Nugraha, the regional police chief of Kalimantan East Kalimantan, Endar Piantoro, the Deputy Environment Oikn Myrna Safitri, and the Director of Development of Forest Use and SDA Pungki Widiaranto

