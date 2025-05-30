Trump, XI is necessary to conclude an agreement as the United States, commercial discussions in China have blocked, “dry treasure. Bessent said





The Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, revealed Thursday that talks between the United States and China on a permanent trade agreement have stopped since the price price accepted the two nations earlier this month. I would say that they are a bit of a standstill, said Bessent about discussions with China, during an interview with Fox News Special Report, Bret Bait Baier. I believe that we will have more conferences with them in the coming weeks, and I believe that we can at some point have a call between the president and the president of the party [Xi Jinping]added the secretary to the Treasury.





Bessent has piled up that two commercial transactions are approaching the finish line, but not with China. Fox News Bessent was categorical about a conversation between Trump and Xi would be necessary before any commercial agreement is accepted. I think that, given the scale of the talks, given the complexity, this will force the two leaders to weigh themselves, the former head of hedge funds. They have a very good relationship, and I am convinced that the Chinese comes to the table when President Trump will make his preferences known, added Bessent. The White House did not immediately respond to the request for message comments. The United States and China agreed with a 90-day break in their unleashed trade war this month after high-level talks in Switzerland, which included Bessent.





Bessent said Trump and Xi must have a direct conversation on trade before an agreement can be concluded. AP Under the agreement, the United States has lowered its rate of 145%on most Chinese products to 30%, while China reduced its rate to 10%, compared to 125%. The agreement included a talker mechanism for a permanent agreement to continue, according to the White House. While the talks with China slowed down, the secretary of the Treasury said that the Trump administration was close to concluding major agreements with several other nations. There are some very large offers that are close. A couple is more complicated, said Bessent. And as we saw with the threat of the president of 50% of prices last Friday, the EU came to the table very quickly this weekend, so now we also have the EU in motion. The Court of International Commerce had ruled on Wednesday that Trump had exceeded his authority under the international law on emergency economic powers by imposing a stable service rate of 10% over dozens of countries around the world, as well as prices of 25% in Canada and Mexico and 20% of prices on China in response to illegal fentanyle traffic. On Thursday, a federal court of appeal aroused the orders of the commercial courts while the White House calls the initial decision. Bessent said the legal control over the prices had not had an impact on negotiations. We have not seen any change [US trading partner] Attitude in the last 48 hours. In fact, I have a very large Japanese delegation who arrives at my office in the first morning, said the secretary of the Treasury in Baier.

