



The PTIS incarcerated leader Imran Khan has again hinted at the launch of a Countrywide protest campaign. In a shared message via his official account X, the former Prime Minister asked his supporters to prepare the movement, but has not clearly specified the objectives and the time for the planned protest.

You should all be prepared that a protest movement on a national scale will soon be launched, he said. The question, however, remains whether the next PTI movement would lead to different results from its previous calls. The biggest question concerns the ability of PTIs to mobilize popular support, in particular in the province of the Battlefield of Punjab, in protected protests to achieve any objective that his leader has in mind.

Apparently, everyone in the party has not hoped for the desired result. After all, the PTI remains a deeply divided house, with an apparently in charge of party policy inside or outside the parliament, with Mr. Khan incarcerated and his legal battles showing no end sign soon.

The call occurs in the middle of the contradictory clues abandoned by various PTI leaders and the sisters of Mr. Khans. For example, the president of PTI, Gohar Ali Khan, had recently expressed the hope that Imran Khan will be released before Eidul Azha. On the other hand, Aleema Khan said that such rumors were distributed to cool the nation to prevent them from demonstrating demonstrations.

In the same breath, she also offered (the establishment) to give and take the release of her brother but did not develop. Ptis Ali Zafar told the media on Thursday after meeting the leader of the imprisoned party that Mr. Khan would be ready for interviews with the establishment in the greatest interest of the country.

The lack of clarity of what the country is undoubtedly the greatest research and the strategy it intends to adopt to achieve its objectives is worrying. It seems that Imran Khan and other party leaders can be prepared for a compromise agreement with the powers in place, but are still not ready to speak to other political parties, especially those in power.

This suggests that the dispute of the parties with the institutions is not ideological and that the PTI is looking for another blow after having repaired the fences with the good neighborhoods.

The sad fact is that throughout the political history of the Pakistans, almost all the major parties have, at different times, concluded non -elected forces agreements in order to go to the corridors of power or lower governments.

This may not reflect a very enviable story for Pakistan political parties, but everything is not lost. Politicians on both sides must realize that the issue is not only their own democratic references, but also nations have shared the vision of a democratic future for this unhappy country.

Posted in Dawn, May 30, 2025

Posted in Dawn, May 30, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1914212

