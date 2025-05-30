Politics
Wang Yi meets the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Federated States of Micronesia Lorin S. Robert_ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China
On May 29, 2025, the member of the political bureau of the CPC Central Committee and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi met in Xiamen with the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) Lorin S. Robert, who was in China for the third meeting of foreign ministers from the island countries in China-Pacific.
Wang Yi said that thanks to the joint efforts of the FSM and all the other parties, the third meeting of the Ministers of the United States of China-Pacific has successfully ended. The joint declaration published during the meeting injected new momentum into the development of relations of China with the island countries of the Pacific.
Wang Yi stressed that, since the creation of diplomatic relations between China and the FSM, bilateral cooperation has continuously progressed, providing tangible advantages to FSM. In April of last year, President Xi Jinping and President Wesley W. Simina reached important common understanding on the strengthening of mutual trust and friendship, and deepening mutually beneficial cooperation. China appreciates the resolution adopted by the FSM congress in support of the China principle, and believes that the FSM will continue to firmly support China's just position on Taiwan's issue. China is ready to work with the FSM to speed up the belt and road cooperation. The project assisted in China of the FSM National Convention Center was handed out, the exhibition of “China Orchid” being a highlight of the transfer ceremony, becoming a memorable history in bilateral relations. China is ready to further extend cooperation with the FSM in key areas such as infrastructure, the response to climate change and maritime scientific research, deepen the exchanges of education, young people and at the inf-national level, and permanently advance the complete strategic partnership of China-FSM.
Lorin S. Robert congratulated for the complete success of the meeting of foreign ministers of the third Chine-Pacific, and said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the FSM and China, the two countries have treated each other with mutual respect and equality, and have engaged in practical productive cooperation. China's support is crucial for the development of the FSM. The National Convention Center Center project is a symbol of common progress in bilateral relations. The FSM government firmly respects the principle of a single China, recognizing that Taiwan is part of China. China is not only a cooperation partner, but also a world leader, guiding the countries of the southern worldwide towards sustainable development and the creation of a just world. The FSM is willing to continue to develop the full strategic partnership with China.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/eng/wjbzhd/202505/t20250530_11637272.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The UGM rejects third-party interventions during the Jokowi diploma session: non-heaven
- Trump dismissals historians who have implemented impartial accounts of the American foreign policyExBulletin
- PBC releases the tennis team of the academic distinction of ladies
- Donald Trump Jr. $ Trump distances even
- The peace of Russia-Ukraine speaks of progress despite heavy drone attacks on both parties
- Map: 5.8 earthquake leaves Türkiye
- PM Modi will inaugurate the Vande Bharat de Katra train service in Srinagar on June 6
- The UK threatens to sue Abramovich for Chelsea sales.
- Samford Football announces the starting times at home
- Social Media Video shows Escape prisoners
- The woman denies killing family with wild mushrooms, says the poisoning was an accident
- Schwarzenegger tells the Environmentalists dismayed by Trump to “stop whining”