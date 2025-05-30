On May 29, 2025, the member of the political bureau of the CPC Central Committee and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi met in Xiamen with the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) Lorin S. Robert, who was in China for the third meeting of foreign ministers from the island countries in China-Pacific.

Wang Yi said that thanks to the joint efforts of the FSM and all the other parties, the third meeting of the Ministers of the United States of China-Pacific has successfully ended. The joint declaration published during the meeting injected new momentum into the development of relations of China with the island countries of the Pacific.

Wang Yi stressed that, since the creation of diplomatic relations between China and the FSM, bilateral cooperation has continuously progressed, providing tangible advantages to FSM. In April of last year, President Xi Jinping and President Wesley W. Simina reached important common understanding on the strengthening of mutual trust and friendship, and deepening mutually beneficial cooperation. China appreciates the resolution adopted by the FSM congress in support of the China principle, and believes that the FSM will continue to firmly support China's just position on Taiwan's issue. China is ready to work with the FSM to speed up the belt and road cooperation. The project assisted in China of the FSM National Convention Center was handed out, the exhibition of “China Orchid” being a highlight of the transfer ceremony, becoming a memorable history in bilateral relations. China is ready to further extend cooperation with the FSM in key areas such as infrastructure, the response to climate change and maritime scientific research, deepen the exchanges of education, young people and at the inf-national level, and permanently advance the complete strategic partnership of China-FSM.

Lorin S. Robert congratulated for the complete success of the meeting of foreign ministers of the third Chine-Pacific, and said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the FSM and China, the two countries have treated each other with mutual respect and equality, and have engaged in practical productive cooperation. China's support is crucial for the development of the FSM. The National Convention Center Center project is a symbol of common progress in bilateral relations. The FSM government firmly respects the principle of a single China, recognizing that Taiwan is part of China. China is not only a cooperation partner, but also a world leader, guiding the countries of the southern worldwide towards sustainable development and the creation of a just world. The FSM is willing to continue to develop the full strategic partnership with China.