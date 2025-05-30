Russia-Ukraine War: List of key events, day 1 191 | Russia-Ukraine War News





These are the key events day 1 191 of the Russian war against Ukraine.

Ways where things are on Friday May 30: Struggle The Russian army said on Thursday that it had captured three Ukraine Donetsk and Kharkiv villages in its last advance.

Authorities in Ukraine said Russia had drawn 90 drones overnight and that at least seven people were killed in drone, missile and artillery strikes in five Ukrainian front -line regions.

Russia said it had pushed 48 Ukrainian drones overnight, including three near Moscow.

Drones have made a night attack on the Russian region of Western Kursk, damaging a hospital and apartment buildings and injuring at least one person, said regional governor Alexander Khinshtein.

The Ukral soldiers said that his forces had remained active in small regions of Kursk, although the Russian soldiers said last week that he had finished the ejection of the Ukrainian forces in the Russian region. On the other side of the Ukraine border, the neighboring region of Sumy, the regional governor reported new fights in the villages near the border where Russia has seized the territory. He said that various areas in his region were constantly changing hands while the two parties continued to fight for control.

Active battles continue in certain border areas, especially around the colonies of Khotyn and Yunakivka, wrote the governor of Sumy, Oleh Hryhorov, on Facebook. The situation on the contact line is constantly changing. In some places, we hold the initiative, in others, the enemy is active.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces had captured three other villages while it slowly progressed in some parts of East Ukraine. It was Strovka in the northeast region of Kharkiv, and Shevchenko Pershehe and Hnativka near the town of Pokrovsk, the focal point of Russia Westward Drive for months.

Ukrainian military reports mention none of the three villages under Russian control. The Russian forces had launched 53 attacks over 24 hours near Pokrovsk, the army said. Ceasefire The Kremlin said Thursday that he was waiting for kyiv's response to his proposal for new talks in Istanbul next Monday.

Ukraine said that it was ready to hold more talks with Russia in Istanbul, but demanded that Moscow provide a document exposing its conditions for peace during the war, adding that kyiv had already submitted his vision of a peace regulation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia was engaged in another deception by not putting their peace of regulation before the next potential meeting. Even the so-called memorandum they promised and apparently prepared for more than a week has always been seen by anyone, Zelenskyy said in his night video address.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said kyiv's request on the memorandum was not constructive.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Ukraine Affairs, Heorhii Tykhyi, said that the refusal of Muscomes to send the document suggests that it is probably filled with unrealistic ultimatums. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who will organize new talks, has called Russia and Ukraine not to close the door in dialogue.

The Russian delegation in the second round of the talks in Istanbul will be the same as for the first round, said that the Russian news agency Tass quoted the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova.

The United Nations Subsectary General for Political Affairs, Rosemary Dicarlo, told the Security Council that the prudent hope that it had expressed a month ago for a cease-fire in Ukraine decreased in the face of the brutal outbreak of large-scale Russian attacks against Ukraine.

The Ukrainian assistant ambassador to the UN Khrystyna Hayovyshyn told the Council that Russia does not report any real intention to arrest his war and said that acre political, economic and military pressure on Moscow was necessary.

The Russian ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia rejected the accusations, accusing kyiv rather of having tried to prolong the war and to warn that the defeat of the Ukraines was inevitable. No new anti-Russian sanction, nor delivery of weapons to Ukraine or at any other hostile stage with regard to Russia will be able to prevent the inevitable military defeat of the Zelenskyy regime, said Nebenzia.

John Kelley, the alternative representative of United States at the United Nations meeting, said that if Russia made the wrong decision to continue this catastrophic war, Washington will plan to retreat from our negotiation efforts to end this conflict, adding that additional sanctions against Moscow were still on the table. Military aid Zelenskyy said that he had discussed the possible service of the German cruise missiles from the Taure to Ukraine with the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during his visit to Berlin. The question of the Taurus was discussed at an individual meeting between the Chancellor and me, the Ukrainian president told the German broadcaster RTL.

Russia accused Serbia of exporting weapons to Ukraine, saying that it was a stab on the back by its longtime ally of the Balkans.

Serbian defense companies, unlike the neutrality declared by Belgrade, continue to provide ammunition to kyiv, said the Russian foreign intelligence service in a statement.

The declaration alleged that the exports of Serbian weapons to Ukraine are going through NATO intermediaries, mainly the Czech Republic, Poland and Bulgaria. He added: recently, exotic options involving African states have also been used for this purpose. Regional security A Belarusian radio station flouted the sanctions of the European Union to spread disinformation and support a pro-Russian candidate on social networks before the presidential election of Poland, according to reports.

A Polish language station, created by Bélarus, has published pro-Russian accounts on social networks for almost two years despite the EU sanctions, experts said in a report published by Three Think Tanks. Poland votes on Sunday in a very contested presidential runoff between pro-EU and nationalist candidates, who is closely monitored in Europe. Economy The International Monetary Fund announced that it had entered into an agreement with Ukraine on a loan program exam to unlock around $ 500 million in funds to support macroeconomic stability.

