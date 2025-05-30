



US trade discussions with China are slightly blocked, and obtaining an agreement on the finish line will probably need the direct involvement of President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, said the US Treasury Secretary on May 29. Two weeks after the negotiations pierced by Mr. Bessent who led to a temporary truce in the trade war between the two biggest economies in the world, Mr. Bessent told Fox News that progress since then had been slow, but said that he expected more talks in the coming weeks. I believe that we could at some point have a call between the president and the president of the XI, said Mr. Bessent. Given the scale of the talks, given the complexity … This will force the two leaders to weigh themselves, he said. They have a good relationship, and I am convinced that the Chinese comes to the table when President Trump will make his preferences known. The American agreement to suppress three-digit prices for 90 days caused a massive rescue rally in global actions. But he did not do anything to tackle the underlying reasons for Mr. Trumps's prices on Chinese products, mainly long-standing American complaints concerning the economic model at home and the export of Chinese states, leaving these problems for future interviews. Since the mid-May agreement, the Trump administration has focused on tariff negotiations with other major trade partners, including India, Japan and the European Union. Trump threatened 50% last week on EU products to delay this threat. On May 28, an American commercial court ruled that Trump had exceeded his authority by imposing most of his prices on imports from China and other countries under an emergency powers. But less than 24 hours later, a federal court of appeal restored the prices, saying that he was deciding on the commercial court to examine the appeal of governments. The Court of Appeal ordered the applicants to answer by June 5 and the administration responded by June 9. Bessent said earlier than some business partners, including Japan, negotiated in good faith and that he had not detected any change in their postures following the business court's decision. He said he would meet a Japanese delegation on May 30 in Washington. Reuters JoinChannel Télégramme de St And get the latest news provided to you.

