Trump accuses China of violating the trade agreement after pricing threats

President Donald Trump said on Friday that China “had completely violated his” preliminary trade agreement with the United States and suggested that he would take measures in response.

“So much to be Mr. Nice Guy!” Trump wrote in a Social media message That said

The stock -up contracts fell on Friday morning in the Trump declaration heels.

The US trade representative Jamieson Greer, in a CNBC interview on Friday morning, echoes the allegation of Trump, saying: “We are very concerned about” the alleged non-compliance of the China of the temporary trade agreement.

The “United States did exactly what it was supposed to do, and the Chinese are doing their compliance the next day,” said Greer.

He called it “completely unacceptable and must be addressed”.

The Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, in an interview with Fox News, said that business discussions with China “are a bit blocked.”

CNBC asked for comments from the Chinese Embassy in Washington, DC

On May 12, the United States and China agreed with a 90-day suspension on most prices imposed on imports from the other.

The agreement was concluded after Trump slapped Heaven's prices on imports from China to the United States, and China retaliated in kind.

“Two weeks ago, China was in serious economic danger!” Trump wrote in his article on Truth Social Friday.

“The very high prices that I have established allowed China to trade on the American market which is, by far, number one in the world,” wrote Trump. “We went, in fact, to the cold turkey with China, and it was devastating for them. Many factories closed and there were, to say it slightly,” civil disorders. “I saw what was going on and I did not like it, for them, not for us. I made a quick agreement with China to save them from what I thought was a very bad situation, and I did not want to see this happen.”

“Because of this agreement, everything quickly stabilized and China returned to business as usual. Everyone was happy! It is the good news !!!” The president wrote.

“The bad news is that China, perhaps without surprise for some, has completely violated its agreement with us. So much to be Mr. Nice Guy!”

Trump displayed his screed two days after destroying CNBC journalist, Megan Cassella, at the White House when she asked questions about the term “Taco Trade”, which refers to the phrase “Trump Always Chickens Out”.

The term, invented by a columnist for the Financial Times, suggests that the shares of action can earn money by buying actions after the markets fall on the new of the new prices imposed by Trump, knowing that he will invariably take a break or reduce the prices, sending higher markets.