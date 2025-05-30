Politics
Trump accuses China of violating the trade agreement after pricing threats
Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and US President Donald Trump (R).
Fabrice Coffrini | Getty images
President Donald Trump said on Friday that China “had completely violated his” preliminary trade agreement with the United States and suggested that he would take measures in response.
“So much to be Mr. Nice Guy!” Trump wrote in a Social media message That said
The stock -up contracts fell on Friday morning in the Trump declaration heels.
The US trade representative Jamieson Greer, in a CNBC interview on Friday morning, echoes the allegation of Trump, saying: “We are very concerned about” the alleged non-compliance of the China of the temporary trade agreement.
The “United States did exactly what it was supposed to do, and the Chinese are doing their compliance the next day,” said Greer.
He called it “completely unacceptable and must be addressed”.
The Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, in an interview with Fox News, said that business discussions with China “are a bit blocked.”
CNBC asked for comments from the Chinese Embassy in Washington, DC
On May 12, the United States and China agreed with a 90-day suspension on most prices imposed on imports from the other.
The agreement was concluded after Trump slapped Heaven's prices on imports from China to the United States, and China retaliated in kind.
“Two weeks ago, China was in serious economic danger!” Trump wrote in his article on Truth Social Friday.
“The very high prices that I have established allowed China to trade on the American market which is, by far, number one in the world,” wrote Trump. “We went, in fact, to the cold turkey with China, and it was devastating for them. Many factories closed and there were, to say it slightly,” civil disorders. “I saw what was going on and I did not like it, for them, not for us. I made a quick agreement with China to save them from what I thought was a very bad situation, and I did not want to see this happen.”
“Because of this agreement, everything quickly stabilized and China returned to business as usual. Everyone was happy! It is the good news !!!” The president wrote.
“The bad news is that China, perhaps without surprise for some, has completely violated its agreement with us. So much to be Mr. Nice Guy!”
Trump displayed his screed two days after destroying CNBC journalist, Megan Cassella, at the White House when she asked questions about the term “Taco Trade”, which refers to the phrase “Trump Always Chickens Out”.
The term, invented by a columnist for the Financial Times, suggests that the shares of action can earn money by buying actions after the markets fall on the new of the new prices imposed by Trump, knowing that he will invariably take a break or reduce the prices, sending higher markets.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2025/05/30/trump-china-tariffs-trade-futures.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ukraine and Russia take over the negotiations in Istanbul on June 2
- The reforms of the threat to traditional parties are unique in the political history of the United Kingdom
- Rismon Sianipar threatens
- Virat Kohli withdrew from test cricket to prevent them from being dropped by playing XI in England, says Monty Panesar
- Earthquake alert (automatic)
- The United States says trade with China could relieve itself after Trump-Xe discussions, which could occur soon
- Can Trump repair American debt? Even Elon Musk has doubts
- The UK supports the Moroccan autonomous plan in Western Sahara.
- Qatar News Agency
- Imran Khan will direct the protest movement nationwide prison
- Live updates: Trump's latest news on prices; Ukraine and peace efforts of Gaza
- PM Modi to hold the first meeting of the Council of Ministers this week after the Sindoor operation | India News