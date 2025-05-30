Gave enemy sleepless nights: Sindoor's cry from PM Modi to Brahmos at the Kanpur event





Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the Indian army and made a cry in operation Sindoor during a rally in Kanpur, saying that the operation had shaken the enemies of India and presented the power of India. Defense systems like the Brahmos missile. Prime Minister Modi pointed out that the Brahmos missiles gave the enemy for white nights during Operation Sindoor. Addressing the rally, Prime Minister Modi said that the world had witnessed the anger of the girls and the Indian sisters turning into action during Operation Sindoor. “We destroyed the terrorist hiding places at the bottom of Pakistan, hundreds of kilometers, entering their house,” he said. PM Modi said the operation who left Pakistan so shaken that they were forced to plead for the end of the conflict. By sending a severe warning to the enemies of India, Prime Minister Modi said: “No one is under the illusion. The one who begged during Operation Sindoor should not forget that it is not yet over. ” Presenting the firm position of India on terrorism, the Prime Minister said that the country had clearly indicated its policy in three ways: India will strongly respond to each terrorist attack, its soldiers choosing time, method and conditions; India will not be intimidated by nuclear threats; And terrorist brains and governments supporting them will be treated in the same way. “Pakistan's former game of distinction between state and non-state actors will no longer work,” he said. PM Modi then added a local button. “”Agar Main Seedhe Seedha Kanpuriya Mein Kahun, Dushman Kahin Bhi Ho, Haunk Diya Jayega. (To put it in Kanpur's pure style wherever the enemy is, they will be touched. “ Prime Minister Modi said that the operation has also stressed the force of Indigenous Defense capacities in India. “The world has seen the power of Make in India and our weapons during the Sindoor operation. Our Brahmos missile entered the enemy territory and caused destruction exactly where the targets were marked,” he added. Prime Minister Modi also spoke of the growing power to make the defense of India, in particular in the Uttar Pradesh. “At one point, traditional industries left this region. Now, large companies in the defense sector come here. Just nearby in Amethi, the production of the AK-203 rifle has already started. ” “The Brahmos missile which gave white nights to the enemy during Operation Sindoor, its new address is also the Uttar Pradesh,” he said. Posted by: Nakul Ahuja Posted on: May 30, 2025

