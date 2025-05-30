Shashi Tharoor disappointed Colombia. Does the pro-Pakistani position of Colombia have a link in China?

A friend of a friend also becomes your friend, says the saying. It is also true in geopolitics. An example is Colombia, which sang India by express condolences on loss of life (Read the terrorists) in Pakistan in the Indian operation Sindoor. Colombia’s decision was vehemently deplored by the deputy for the Shashi Tharoor congress while visited the South American country in the context of India’s global awareness to expose the role of Pakistan in terrorism.

But why did Colombia, a country distant from South America, victim of terrorism itself, rank on the side of the terrorist sponsor Pakistan? It should not be too difficult to assess if it is seen against recent developments.

Earlier in May, Colombia signed a joint cooperation plan under the Belt and Road (BRI) initiative, the ambitious Connectivity Project of China, “all -time friend” from Pakistan. He came as the country began to look towards China on trade in the midst of tight links with the United States under Donald Trump.

In the context of these developments, little is left to the imagination to explain why Colombia, rather than sympathize with India after the terrorist attack of Pahalgam, chose to cry the loss of terrorists in Pakistan.

Shashi Tharoor on the Pak position of Colombia

During a press briefing in the capital of Colombia Bogota, Tharoor did not hide his dismay.

“We were a little disappointed with the reaction of the Columbian government … We will say to our friends in Columbia, there can be no equivalence between those who send terrorists and those who resist them. There can be no equivalence between those who attack and those who defend,” said the Kerala deputy.

The deputy for Lok Sabha, who runs one of the seven delegations, clearly indicated that India could not have allowed Pahalgam's terrorist attack to remain unanswered and stressed that under operation Sindoor, only the terrorist camps were targeted.

“Just as Colombia has endured many terrorist attacks, we also have in India. We are only doing the exercise of our law of self-defense. We are here to dispel any misunderstanding,” he added.

While Tharoor defended India in Colombia, his own party used the problem to attack the government at home.

“What's going on in foreign policy? A country like Colombia stands with Pakistan. We will not ask which country was held with India?” Congress spokesperson, Asma Tasleem, tweeted.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro with Xi Jinping in Beijing (AFP)

The change of Colombia to China

While India and Colombia have a long history of diplomatic relations, with cooperation in trade and renewable energies, there seems to be a link in China with the pro-Pakistani remarks of the South American nation.

As part of President Gustavo Petro, the country's budgetary situation has worsened in recent years in the middle of the increase in fuels and food costs. In 2024, GDP growth dropped to 0.6% against 7.3% in 2022.

In addition to that, Petro crossed swords with Trump while his government is leaning towards China. He even called the American president “Donald Duck”. This is a change, because until recently, Colombia was one of the trade and security partners closest to America.

The trigger point was expulsion flights from the United States carrying alleged illegal colombian immigrants. While Colombia initially denied entry into American military planes, considering it a kind of humiliation, he then sent his own plane to bring them home. This decision was made after Trump warned of high American prices.

Dragon dance in Trump's courtyard

This comes from China, which quickly moved to ensure that Colombia part of its Belt and Road (BRI) initiative. The Colombian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Laura Sarabia, described development as the “daring stage in the country in decades”.

The Chinese-Pakistani Economic Corridor (CPEC) of Beijing is part of the BRI, which aims to develop commercial roads connecting China to the rest of the world. However, the United States considers it as China's attempt to increase its sphere of influence.

Already, China has exceeded the United States as the largest trading partner in several countries (Brazil, Peru, Chile) in Latin America, considered the backyard of the United States. In addition, about two -thirds of the countries of Latin America have registered in the BRI.

With Colombia which is now part of the BRI, China has also extended a welcome gift, offering to sell two dozen Fighter hunting planes of Chengdu J-10CE. This decision is a familiar part of the power game of China. Pakistan also depends strongly on China for its defense needs (it is almost 82% of its military equipment).

Thus, in the light of these developments, it only remains to guess why Colombia has chosen to line up on the side of Pakistan of “Friend Ironclad” of China while the tensions ran with India.