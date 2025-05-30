



Paul Walczak had no plausible defense, but he had a safeguard plan. As a nursing home in Florida, HED has defrauded taxpayers over almost $ 11 million, using it to finance a sumptuous lifestyle. He pleaded guilty last fall, but asked for a forgiveness after Donald Trump held the office, saying that Hed had been prosecuted due to his mother Elizabeth Fagos support for Trump. It was only after attending a collection of April funds of $ 1 million in April, which promised a time face to face with the president, made Trump Grant Walczak a complete forgiveness.

The press cannot declare bribes without concrete evidence, and it is not quite clear how much money Fago has given itself, but even the Staid New York Times has used Snark by describing the case. A judge had justified incarceration by declaring that there is no spell without task for the rich. Forgiveness, however, said the opposite, wrote Kenneth Vogel.

A million dollars are, according to the standards of this rather derisory administration. Trump made several million members of the president. Earlier this week, my colleague David Frum took stock of the corruption of the trumps in the second mandate and concluded, nothing like it was tempted or even imagined in the history of the American presidency. Throw history books; Throw weak comparisons with the scandals of the past. However, even in this backdrop, the Brazenness of Timing forgives it.

Whether Trump was bought or not in this case, he can't wait to create the impression that he is for sale. And for a good reason: what is bad for the integrity of the American law was very good for the results of Trumps. After a career of high -level mediocrity, punctuated by flamboyant failures, the sale of the presidency is the most successful commercial enterprise of its career.

Business prowess is at the center of the renowned and political attraction, but the impression that he is a titan of industry is more a creation of the art of the agreement and the apprentice than his real CV. As he presented himself to the presidency for the first time, HED largely abandoned the real estate development which made him famous, rather concentrating on the granting of licenses his name to products and buildings. It was above all a concession to reality: at that time, Trump had trouble finding lenders because Hed stiffed so many banks.

Trumps companies have declared bankruptcy six times, and although it has constantly defended these deposits as experienced commercial movements, an even more savory commercial decision does not need to declare bankruptcy. Trump managed the impressive task of losing money as a casino owner. Although Atlantic City was declined as a whole during the time of Trumps there, a legal scholar from the University of the Temple found that Trump underperforming the competitors: his casinos were not the best and not even on average. They were the worst.

The high net value of the presidents was less a product of success than a product of his father's fortune. In 2021, Forbes calculated that he would have earned more money if Hed put his inheritance in an Indication fund of the S&P 500. (And the money he earned could have been less if he had not committed in -depth fraud.)

During the first term of Trumps, he began to find ways to take advantage of the presidency. He charged the major invoices of the secret services to stay in his properties while protecting him (even if his son Eric said they had stayed at a reduced price), and that officials like vice-president Mike Pence had also accumulated there. In addition, the hotel he owned near the White House has become an essential place for all civil servants who seek to influence it. There was, it seems, an advantage to be seen and probably even more important, to spend DOSH. Although it seemed to be a clear violation of the Emolument Constitutions clause, attempts to apply it were blocked in court.

But in his second mandate, Trump has far exceeded these relatively petty jostles. The profits began to ride even before earning a re -election, while speculators have paid money in the Trump media and Groupa technology with miserable figures, but high rise for anyone wishing to influence the president. Since November, the flow has increased. Little, or no legitimate investors, have entrusted their money to Trumps companies when it was not in service, noted FRUM, but now governments of the Middle East, Chinese cryptography investors and American companies all find ways to obtain money in companies related to Trump. The White House says that because Trumps Sons directs these companies, no conflict of interests exist, but the experts noted that Trump did not really move away from his businesses and that he continues to take advantage of them.

And almost all people involved win. Trump is like a bandor maybe a bit like a banditand like Paul Walczak gets their pardons. (In particular, Trump seems quick to forgive people responsible for fraud or the corrupt use of government positions, of which he has been accused.) Unfortunately, the losers are the American people: whoever might want the government to support the rule of law, discourage corruption and work as something other than a concierge office for those who are quite rich.

When news emerged earlier this month of Trumps plans to accept an 400 million dollar plane from the Qatari government, Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, a Republican, rejected any concern about emoluments. I think no one thinks that Donald Trump can be bought, he said. I mean, what does Donald Trump need more money? This is deeply cynical or painfully gullible. Trumps the whole career has been consumed by his quest for more money, he was a man who has once cashed a 13 cents farce check for a spy magazine correspondent if he has not always been very good in this area. Now that he has found a reliable way to maintain money in money, he's not going to refuse it.

Here are three new Atlantic stories:

Today's news

A court of appeal temporarily interrupted a lower ground decision which had blocked most of President Donald Trumps' prices. The ICE interim director gave the Harvard University 30 days to challenge Trump administrations to revoke the ability of colleges to register international students. Elon Musk announced yesterday that he was leaving the government's Ministry of Efficiency after saying that he focused on the policy of his businesses.

Dispatches

