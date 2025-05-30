Xi Jinping's daughter faces the call to be expelled from us

The daughter of Chinese president Xi Jinping faces calls to be expelled by the distant commentator, Laura Loomer.

Xi Jinping's daughter, Xi Mingze, graduated from Harvard University with a baccalaureate in psychology in 2014.

Loomer said Xi Mingze still lies in Massachusetts as a foreign student. However, there is no evidence accessible to the public that it remains in the United States The New Yorker In 2015 reported that after graduating from Harvard University, Xi Mingze has returned to China and has maintained a low profile since.

“Deporting Xi Jinping's girl!” Loomer said in an X article, formerly Twitter.

“She lives in Massachusetts and went to Harvard! Sources tell me that the PCC guards offer her private security on American soil in Massachusetts!”

Loomer marked the key figures from the current American administration, including President Donald Trump. She did not provide proof of these statements or said what her sources were.

Nowsweek Contacted Harvard University, the Chinese Embassy in Washington DC and a loss to comment.

Right -wing activist Laura Loomer speaks before the courthouse where Donald Trump's money trial is underway on April 15, 2024 in New York.

Right -wing activist Laura Loomer speaks before the courthouse where Donald Trump's money trial is underway on April 15, 2024 in New York.

Ted Shaffrey / AP



Why it matters

The University of Harvard is in confrontation against the administration of President Donald Trump in a game of legal maneuvers with high issues on immigration rules and university autonomy. Trump's administration has revoked the capacity of Harvard University of registering international students and accused Harvard of promoting anti -Semitism and collaborating with the Chinese Communist Party. Chinese nationals represented around 20% of registrations for Harvard international students.

What to know

Loomer urged his supporters to make the subject's trend on social networks. In her article, she marked key personalities from the administration, notably Trump, Vice-President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the defense secretary Pete Hegseth, the border of Tsar Tom Homan and the Kristi Noem internal security secretary.

Although there is no evidence accessible to the public that Xi Mingze still lives in the United States, Loomer's allegations intervene after Rubio announced that the United States would begin to revoke the visas of Chinese students.

“The United States will begin to revoke Chinese student visas, including those who have links with the Chinese Communist Party or to study in critical fields,” he wrote on X.

According to a study by the National Science Foundation, 92% of Chinese students who obtain a doctorate. In the United States, five years remain in the country after graduation, against 41% of the South Korean doctorate. graduates.

The Republicans have made efforts to prevent some students from studying in the American senator Eric Schmitt presented higher education protecting against the Chinese Communist Party, which seeks to ban members of the Chinese Communist Party and their loved ones from obtaining student visas to attend American universities.

China has said that there should be no disturbance in education and urged the United States to protect the rights of international students.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said that China “maintains that normal education and university exchanges should not be disrupted” at a press conference on May 28.

“We urge the United States to effectively protect the legitimate rights and interests of all international students, including Chinese students abroad,” she said.

Who is Xi Mingze, Xi Jinping's daughter?

XI Mingze, born in 1992, is the only daughter of Chinese president Xi Jinping and singer Folk Peng Liyuan. She studied psychology at Harvard University under a pseudonym and maintains a private life with little information published about her. Sometimes she appears publicly alongside her parents. She worked as a volunteer at the age of 16 after the 2008 Sichuan earthquake.

The daughter of President XI, Xi Mingze, graduated from the University of Harvard with a baccalaureate at arts in psychology in 2014.

The daughter of President XI, Xi Mingze, graduated from the University of Harvard with a baccalaureate at arts in psychology in 2014.

Getty / Newsweek



All visa holders of Harvard University, and not just students, are currently under control by the Trump administration. The State Department plans to carry out a large examination of the categories of students, companies, tourists and other visa associated with Harvard to assess security problems or potential procedure problems.

This follows a recent effort of the Department of Homeland Security to revoke Harvard certification as part of the Student and Exchange Visitor program (SEVP), which allows the University to register international students. A federal judge has since rendered a temporary prohibition order preventing the policy of taking effect.

Rubio has also interrupted all meetings on student visas for American consulates and embassies while his department reviews his verification procedures.

The Ministry of Internal Security recently ended nearly $ 3 million in subsidies at Harvard University after the school did not comply with a list of changes offered. These include putting an end to its diversity, equity and inclusion programs (DEI), revise students' disciplinary procedures and prohibit a ban on facial masks.

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, principal researcher at the American Immigration Council, previously wrote on X: “Trump's decision to suspend interviews on student visas threatens nearly $ 44 billion in economic contributions and more than 370,000 jobs across the United States, according to NAFSA. If the United States ceases to take foreign students, the economic impact would be catastrophic.”