In a warning drawn in Pakistan, PM Modi declares the 3 -point rule of India on terrorism: Hollow Atom Bomb threats' | Latest news from India





Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a fiery speech in Kanpur of the Uttar Pradesh and said that the world had witnessed the raging power of the native native missile of the Brahmos during a military confrontation with Pakistan. Prime Minister Modi said that becoming Aatmanirbhar was crucial for self -compliance with the country (PMO) “The world has witnessed the power of Make in India and its weapon thanks to the Sindoor operation. Our Indian weapons (systems), including the Brahmos missiles, entered the enemy territory and caused the ravages. The explosions occurred on the target. We received this power of our resolution to Aatmnirbhar Bharat,” said PM Modi. Look | The mild warning of PM Modi in Kid waving at the Kanpur rally: you will be tired, the shoulders will hurt you Stressing the determination of India to remain independent, the Prime Minister recalled moments when the country relied on other nations for its security. He said that becoming Aatmanirbhar was crucial for self -respecting the country. “There was a time when India depended on the other countries for its security. We have tried to change these circumstances. India becomes Aatmanirbhar, it is good for the economy, but it is also important for self -compliance in the country,” said Prime Minister Modi. The three rules of PM Modi for the terrorist response Describing Indias new strategic doctrine, Prime Minister Modi has established a framework of three loops to combat terrorism. Each terrorist attack will receive an answer. The armed forces will decide on the nature and timing of the response.

India will not be afraid of threats of hollow atom bomb.

India will treat the masters of terror and the government who will patronize terrorists in the same way. Prime Minister Modi was explained during an event in Kanpur where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 15 costly development projects 47,600 crushes. Read also | PM Modi Meet IPL Sense Vaibhav Suryavanshi at Patna airport He also reported the new Kanpur Metro corridor between Chunniganj and Nayaganj. Hollow threats of an atomic bomb Prime Minister Modi also directly targeted Pakistan and warned of the “godfather” of terrorism and said that India would strongly respond to each terrorist attack. Read also | Last Warning of PM Modi in Pakistan: the fight against terrorism has neither finished nor interrupted If I say it right to Kanpuriya: Dushman Kahin Bhi Ho, Honk Diya Jayega (wherever the enemy is, they will be struck), he said, attracting the public. “India will not be afraid of hollow threats to an atomic bomb and will not make decisions on this basis (of such a threat). India will examine the` `aaka '' of terrorism and its godfather with a single view: state actors and non -state of Pakistan … This game will no longer work,” said Prime Minister Modi. (with PTI entries)

