Pti leaders, workers sentenced in the case of attack on the May 9 police station





In this photo, taken on May 10, 2023, the supporters of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan ran up against the police during a demonstration against the arrest of their chief in Islamabad.

Islamabad: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad announced its verdict on Friday in the May 9 attack case at the Ramna police station, condemning 11 people, including Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) Mna Abdul Latift and the former Mpa Wazirzada Kailasi, a total of 15 years and four months in prison.

ATC judge, Tahir Abbas Sipra, rendered the judgment today. After the verdict, police took four of the accused present at the court Muhammad Akram, Meeran Khan, Shahzeb and Sohail Khan in detention.

Meanwhile, the court issued mandates for the arrest of the fiery suspects.

Following the arrest of the ousted Prime Minister, Imran Khan, by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), dozens of workers and leaders of PTI exercised violent demonstrations across the country.

At least 70 PTI leaders were accused of planning on May 9, 2023, violent events and of encouraging workers and supporters to attack military and government facilities.

The ATC recognized the accused guilty of attacking the Ramna police station, of engaging in layoffs, piercing stones and having tried to beat the police. The judgment said that the culprits set fire to motorcycles to achieve their goals.

During the trial, 24 witnesses recorded their testimonies, while the accused's identification parade was led before the magistrates.

J. Sipra underlined the severity of these attacks, declaring that if the police stations in Islamabad are attacked, “no place in the country will remain habitable”.

The convictions pronounced to the culprit by the court include five years' imprisonment and a fine of 50,000 rupees for the attempted murder of police officers. Four years' imprisonment and a fine of 40,000 rupees for set fire to motorcycles. Four years' imprisonment and a fine of 40,000 rupees for set fire to the police station.

Three months' imprisonment to interfere in police tasks. One month of imprisonment for violation of article 144. Two years' imprisonment for having committed a crime within the framework of an illegal assembly. Ten years of imprisonment and a fine of 200,000 rupees under accusations of terrorism. The punishment was announced by judge Sipra.

