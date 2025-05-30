Jokowi's level is in a large parliamentary party, considered incompatible to enter PSI or PPP





Jakarta, Kompas.com – Former president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is considered unsuitable if he enters the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) and the United Development Party (PPP). If Jokowi really wants to anchor the party, the political observer of the Islamic State University (Uin) Syarif Hidayatullah Jakarta, Adi Prayitno has evaluated that it is more suitable for entering the Grand Party. “I think Jokowi is not suitable in PSI or PPP. The two parties are parties that are not eligible for parliament,” said Adi when he was contacted on Friday (30/05/2025). It is not without reason. According to Adi, Jokowi has a high name and a choice. Read also: “For Jokowi who has a high election and popularity, it corresponds to the big party Jokowi's history is also very wide because he won the battle from the regional solo elections (Pilkada), the Jakarta elections, and two periods of victory in the presidential election (pills). “Even if you want to make a party, Jokowi is suitable for entering a big party or being part of major political parties,” said Adi. Adi is in mind, Jokowi is not suitable if he enters the party which does not qualify in Parliament. “Yes, at least the big political party is included in the first three of the results of the legislative elections. The level of Pak Jokowi there,” he said. Even thus, between PSI and PPP, according to Adi, Jokowi is indeed more appropriate if he entered the party led by his son, Kaesang Pangarep. Read also: Before discussing Jokowi, PPP was invited to agree on the issue of external figures to become Ketum In addition, ADI continued, from the start, PSI was very favorable and synonymous with Jokowi. Many constituent bases and the PSI elites also support Jokowi. “What do you think of PSI and PPP are more appropriate? Yes, of course, if you want to be honest, if you have to choose if PSI and PPP, in many cases, are more suitable for PSI,” said ADI. In addition, said Adi, Jokowi is the same nationalist figure as PSI. This is different from PPP which is an Islamic party. “The PPP is not suitable at all. Many PPP elites and PPP mass bases do not choose Jokowi, even very critical for Jokowi,” he said. He was known, at that time, Jokowi was seen by two political parties both to become the President General, namely PSI and PPP. Read also: Observe: The role of Jokowi is invisible if you join GOLKAR This opportunity is indeed open because Jokowi is no longer a member of a political party after being dismissed from the Indonesian Democratic Party of the struggle which raised him since he became the mayor of the solo.

