Trump and Elon Musk to organize the press event; Biden made the first public remarks since the diagnosis of cancer





A bipartite duo of senators urges the Trump administration to reverse the course of the revocation of the special legal protection of Afghan nationals who came to the United States after the Taliban took over the country in 2021, calling the move “a historical betrayal”.

In a new letter, first obtained by NBC News, meaning. Jeanne Shaheen, DN.H., and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, urges Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the Secretary of Security of Kristi Noem Homes to reverse the course, warning them of the message that the move sends to those who helped the United States abroad.

This decision endangers thousands of lives, including Afghans who have supported in the United States, indicates the letter, this decision represents a historical betrayal of the promises made and undermines the values ​​that we have led for much more than 20 years in Afghanistan.

The Trump administration’s decision affects more than 8,000 Afghan nationals in the United States, which obtained temporary protected status (also known as TPS) to flee the country, many of which had helped the American military operation in the country before retiring in 2021.

The DHS will designate a country as TPS due to conditions in the country which temporarily prevents the country's nationals from returning safely, or in certain circumstances, where the country is unable to manage the return of its propellers adequately, according to the website of American citizenship and immigration services.

On May 12, Noem announced that the TPS for Afghanistan would be dismissed from July 14, saying that after the State Department consultation, secretary Noem determined that the conditions in Afghanistan no longer meets the legal requirements.

Afghanistan has had an improved security situation, and its stabilizing economy no longer prevents them from returning to their country of origin, said Noem in a statement announcing the decision, the DHS saying that Noem had determined that the permit to allow Afghan nationals to temporarily remain in the United States is contrary to the national interest of the United States.

Shaheen and Murkowski do not agree, claiming that in the letter, the field conditions in Afghanistan have regularly deteriorated with a fragile economy, limited access to the basic services and a closing space for the fundamental rights and freedoms of man.

TP for Afghans in the United States exposes these individuals to the very real threat of persecution, violence and even death under the domination of the Taliban, both write, urging the Trump administration to reconsider the decision. Beyond the moral and humanitarian obligation, this reaffirms to our allies and partners around the world that the United States has remained with those who hold us with us.

