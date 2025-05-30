Trkiyes Top Diplomat Fidan Meeting Zelenskyy in Kyiv





Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was received by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a visit to kyiv, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said. As part of his official visit, Fidan also met Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidency office. No other details were provided on the meetings. Earlier, the Turkish Foreign Minister held a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha. At the press conference, Fidan said Trkiye hoped to welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the next series of peace talks, who would also include US President Donald Trump and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Sybiha said that Ukraine is ready to discuss a temporary ceasefire, noting: “We want to end the war this year and are ready to discuss a cease-fire, whether for 30, 50 or 100 days.” Earlier this week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that Moscow was ready for a second cycle of peace talks in Trkiye and had finalized his position document. However, Ukrainian officials said the memorandum had not yet been delivered. On May 16, Russia and Ukraine had their first direct talks in three years in Istanbul, where the two parties notably accepted a large -scale exchange of prisoners involving a total of 1,000 people on each side.

