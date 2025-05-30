



Redirection that India will no longer be intimidated by the threat of nuclear weapons, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that heroism of the Indian armed forces had pushed the Pakistani army to “plead to arrest war”. Tackling a crowd after throwing the foundation stone and inaugurating several projects on RS 47,600 crosses in Kanpur of the Uttar Pradesh, Modi also stressed that the “stratagem of state actors and non -state” of Pakistan will no longer work. “The principle of India in the fight against terrorism is to give an adapted response to each terrorist attack. His time, method and conditions will be decided by our forces themselves,” he added. The PM also reaffirmed that Operation Sindoor, that India launched in response to the terrorist attack from April 22 to April 22 during which 26 people were killed, was not yet finished. The story continues below this announcement “He (the Sindoor operation) has shown the world the power of native weapons and made in India. We have destroyed terrorist hiding places in Pakistan by traversing hundreds of kilometers inside. Indian weapons, the Brahmos missile entered the enemy territory and wreaked havoc,” the Prime Minister told the rally. In his first official comments after the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, Prime Minister Modi stressed that Operation Sindoor was the new normal and that the country would not be held in ransom by nuclear blackmail. Friday, Modi also spoke of Shubham Dwivedi, the appellant the “son of Kanpur” who was the victim of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. “We can all understand the anger and pain of our sisters and our daughters. However, the whole world has seen their anger and pain in the form of an operation Sindoor, and we have completely destroyed several terrorist centers in Pakistan,” he said. The story continues below this announcement Modi also praised the bravery of the armed forces at Loc during Operation Sindoor. “It is the value and the courage of our armed forces who forced Pakistan to begged a ceasefire. I once again salute our brave soldiers. To our enemy, who pleaded during Operation Sindoor, I reiterate: the operation is not yet finished,” he said. Friday, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the new underground section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project from Chunniganj in Kanpur Central. This section includes five new underground stations Chunniganj, Bada Chauraha, Naveen Market, Nayaganj and Kanpur Central. In addition, PM Modi also inaugurated three 660 megawatts powerunits in Ghatampur and a thermal energy project in Panki. These projects should ensure a stable and sufficient power supply to Uttar Pradesh and neighboring states. Two new railway bridges from the Panki power station in Kalyanpur were also inaugurated. (PTI entries)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/pm-modi-up-indian-army-pak-war-operation-sindoor-10038595/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos