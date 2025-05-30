Trump called it a disaster. Biden blocked it. Now Trump goes to Pittsburgh to celebrate the redemption of Japan from American steel





CNN –

On Friday, President Donald Trump goes to Pittsburgh to celebrate an agreement he swore to oppose – Japanese Japanese Steels Steels have annual plans to buy an emblematic American steel US Steel.

The agreement to buy a Japanese American company attracted bipartite opposition. President Joe Biden blocked the agreement on national security reasons shortly before leaving his duties. But a week ago, Trump announced that he would approve the agreement, although he described it as a partnership between the two companies, not as a purchase. Questioned on Sunday on the agreement, he told journalists that it was an investment, and it would be a partial property (by Nippon.)

He will be controlled by the United States, otherwise I did not conclude the agreement, he said.

Trump is expected to appear in an American steel factory just outside Pittsburgh. The appearance and its last announcement seems to open the way to the controversial agreement at a time when the long-standing allies of Japan and the United States are found in the middle of a trade war.

Trump threatens increased prices on Japan American imports and has already imposed prices on all steel imports. It also introduces foreign property to a company which was once a symbol of American industrial power which has become a reflection after fighting in the modern American economy.

But the real terms of the agreement have not been disclosed since this announcement last week. From the outside, it seems that Nippon will always buy all the actions in circulation of US Steel for $ 55 per share, or approximately $ 12.5 billion, under an agreement announced for the first time in December 2023. Trump said that he also agreed to invest $ 14 billion in American US US.

Neither companies have commented on the terms of the agreement since the employment of employment. But the United Steelworkers, who represent American actors of time workers in Pennsylvania and Indiana, said that he does not drop his opposition, because he thinks that the agreement still represents a complete purchase of Japanese.

The latest partnership announcement continues to raise more questions than answers, the unions said. Japanese still maintains that it would not invest in American steel facilities if it owned the company. We have not seen anything in the reports to indicate that the position has changed. We also have no confirmation if or on what part of the $ 14 billion indicated would go to our sites represented by the unions, or what would be for new capital improvements in relation to repair and routine maintenance.

Even if Nippon has all the actions, it will be apparently with restrictions. The control that Trump refers will probably come from the federal government with so -called gold actions in US Steel as an approval condition. This allows the government to approve the majority of members of the company's board of directors, which will all be American, the senator of Pennsylvania, David McCormick, told CNBC.

This will allow the United States to ensure that production levels are not cut, McCormick said on Tuesday, Pennsylvania Republican Senator.

A week after the announcement, none of the companies has yet said to what extent our Japanese steel will be the owner.

Us Steel will remain American, and we become bigger and stronger thanks to a partnership with Nippon Steel which provides massive investments, new technologies and thousands of jobs over the next four years, the company said in a statement last Friday after Trumps' announcement.

While Trump has repeatedly sworn to block the agreement on the campaign track, he reported since he was in office that he could be opened to the agreement after all. In March, the administration filed a request to extend two deadlines in an American trial Steel and Nippon Steel filed against the Foreign Investment Committee in the United States, which examines foreign investments for national security risks. Trump then ordered a new acquisition review in April.

Trump said on Sunday that members of the Congress had pushed to approval the agreement, as well as local unions representing time workers in Us Steel. But officials of the National Union continue to urge Trump to block the agreement, calling it a disaster for American acid workers, our national security and the future of American manufacturing.

Us Steel threatened that he would be forced to close some of his old and unionized factories unless the agreement is concluded and that he obtains the investment dollars necessary to modernize.

But the USW said its long-term worried objective of Nippons is to move production to its non-unionized operations in Texas or import Japan steel to be completed in the United States, ending the production of steel integrated into the company.

Nippon Steel, however, promised to honor the unions contract with US Steel and invest billions in integrated factories in Pennsylvania and Indiana.

In pictures: the history of American steel

Us Steel was once a symbol of American industrial domination. It was the most precious company in the world and the first to be worth $ 1 billion, shortly after its creation in 1901. It was also crucial for the American economy for a large part of the 20th century to provide the necessary steel to build cars, devices, bridges and skyscrapers, as well as weapons that helped win the war of war II.

But he has suffered decades of decline since his height of the World War II. It is no longer the greatest American stereen and a relatively minor employer, of which 14,000 US employees 11,000 are members of the USW.

But it is still not a company that politicians who like to talk about American size want to see the foreign hands fall, especially in the politically significant state of the Pennsylvania. Thus, those who support the agreement have done everything possible to suggest that he will remain American, with a CEO and American head office in Pittsburgh, even if it becomes a subsidiary in exclusive property of a foreign rival.

