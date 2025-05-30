US-Chinese trade discussions have been blocked '' may require direct talks between Trump and XI, says Bessent





By Mike Murphy Trade discussions between the United States and China are “a bit of a standstill,” said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday, adding that a breakthrough will probably depend on President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping directly. In an interview with Fox News, Bessent, a main American negotiator on commercial transactions, said that progress has been slow since an agreement was announced on May 12, in which the two parties agreed to greatly reduce the prices against each other for at least 90 days. “I would say they are a little blocked,” said Bessent to Fox News, adding that he expects more discussions in the coming weeks. “ I believe that we can at one point have a call between the president and the president of the XI.''Treasury Scott Bessent “I believe that we can at one point have a call between the president and the president of the XI party … I think that given the scale of the talks, given the complexity, this will force the two leaders to weigh themselves between them,” said Bessent. “They have a very good relationship and I am convinced that the Chinese will come to the table when President Trump will make his preferences known.” In the agreement concluded earlier this month, the United States has agreed to temporarily reduce its price against China goods by 145% to 30%, while China reduced its levy from American imports by 125% to 10%. Read more: this is what investors should do because the courts deliberate the future of Trump prices Bessent said that other commercial transactions were still underway, noting that he met a delegation from Japan on Friday morning. “There are a few big offers that are close,” he said, adding that the European Union quickly arrived at the table last weekend after Trump threatened 50% of prices. On Wednesday, a federal commercial court ruled that Trump prices targeting other countries were unconstitutional, but a court of appeal temporarily reinstated them while the Trump administration calls for the decision. -Mike Murphy This content was created by Marketwatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. Marketwatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal. (End) Dow Jones Newswires 05-29-25 2232 and Copyright (C) 2025 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

