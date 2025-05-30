For Jokowi who has a high election and popularity, it corresponds to the big party “





Jakarta, kompas.com – Political observer of Uin Syarif Hidayatullah Jakarta, Adi Prayitno, is of the opinion that the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), not suitable if you have to lead the United Development Party (PPP). We know, the president of the PPP court, Ade Irfan Pulungan, revealed that there was a proposal from the internal PPP to make Jokowi a figure worthy of being proposed to become the general president (Ketum) of the PPP. “Only the problem of the PPP is not suitable for Jokowi. First, this PPP is an Islamic party. Although Mr. Jokowi is considered a very nationalist figure,” said Adi Kompas.comFriday (30/05/2025). Second, according to Adi, Jokowi has a high election and popularity, while the PPP is a party that does not qualify in Parliament in the 2024 legislative elections. Read also: Jokowi proposed to be PPP president, observe: there are still many other relevant names Consequently, Adi said, the figure of Jokowi with his forces was more appropriate if he joined a big party than PPP. “This PPP is not eligible for Parliament. For Jokowi who have big names, have a high election and popularity, yes, the appropriate Mr. Jokowi are large parts, not parties that are not eligible for Parliament,” he said. Jokowi name offered Previously, it had been reported, there was a proposal from the internal PPP to make Jokowi a figure proposed to direct the PPP. This was revealed by the president of the PPP court, Ade Irfan Pulungan. “There is also a development discourse, why don't we just offer Mr. Jokowi?” said Irfan speaking with Kompas.com Tuesday, May 27, 2025. IRFAN said that a number of figures' number to become the PPP President had emerged on the surface. They include Anies Baswedan, Dudung Abdurachman, Amran Sulaiman, Saifullah Yusuf, Marzukie Ali and Agus Saparmanto. However, the president of the party court said that Jokowi's name was the most perfect for leading the PPP. He thought that the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia had a long political experience. Read also: Party Court: PPP managed by Jokowi, God Will, returns to the DPR According to Irfan, Jokowi is a figure with a full political assessment and expertise in the construction of political communication at different levels, experience as mayor of Solo, Governor of Dki Jakarta, to the President of the Republic of Indonesia for two periods. “If I see, the figure of Mr. Jokowi is very good for performing political communication. It is the figure which, in my opinion, can make a party. Irfan said that if this speech really received a positive Jokowi response, it could be a momentum for the PPP rebirth. In fact, the party bearing the Kaaba would be able to obtain a seat from the House of Representatives if he is led by Jokowi. Read also: Jokowi proposed to be PPP president, observe: there are still many other relevant names

Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2025/05/30/13503021/untuk-jokowi-yang-punya-elektabilitas-dan-popularitas-tinggi-cocoknya-ke The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos