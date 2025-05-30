PM Modi in Kanpur: Operation Sindoor is not yet over, any terrorist attack will obtain “Karara Jawab”





Prime Minister Modi in Kanpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke for a long time of the Indian operation Sindoor and he fights against terrorism after having Heinuugur and laid the foundation stone for 15 major development projects in Kanpur, with a total value of more than Rs 47,600.

Kanpur: Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the position of India against terrorism and that the Sindoor operation is not yet finished, and any terrorist attack on the country will be welcomed with a Karara Jawab (decisive action). Addressing a public meeting in Kanpur of the UP, Prime Minister Modi said that India was not afraid of any nuclear bluff and that Pakistan pleaded for a ceasefire after his military establishment was devastated in the reprisals of the Indian armed forces. Watch: Here are the main quotes from PM Modi's address in Kanpur: With Operation Sindoor, the world has also seen the power of Indigenous weapons from India and doing in India. Our Indian weapons and the Brahmos missiles entered the territory of the enemy and wreaked havoc. Explosions were made where the targets were decided.

This development program was to take place on April 24 in Kanpur. But due to Pahalgam's attack, I had to cancel my Kanpur tour.

The son of our Kanpur, Shubham Dwivedi, also became a victim of brutality in Pahalgam's cowardly attack. We can all feel the pain, the suffering and inner anger of the Eshanaya girl.

Pakistan's play of state actors will no longer work. If I say in simple Kanpuriya that wherever the enemy is, it will be hunted. (Image source: TV India)PM Modi in Kanpur I would like to reiterate that the enemy who pleaded during Operation Sindoor should not be under any illusion. Operation Sindoris not yet finished.

The whole world has seen the same Sindoor operation against our sisters and daughters.

We destroyed the hiding places of terrorists in Pakistan by entering their homes and traveling hundreds of kilometers inside.

The infrastructure, the facilities, the resources available in large metropolitan cities … All are now visible in our Kanpur.

The Kanpur metro is proof of how sincere efforts can be made for the development of the country and the State if there is a government with good intentions, strong will and good intentions. PM Modi's Kanpuriya Style Warning in Pakistan Prime Minister Modi has also chosen to speak in the local dialect of Kanpuriya as a severe warning in Pakistan, declaring: “Dushman Kahin Bhi Ho Honk Diya Jayega,” meaning “no matter where he is, the enemy will be beaten”. He praised the Indian armed forces for the successful execution of Operation Sindoor and stressed that Pakistan was forced to argue to stop the conflict. The Prime Minister also stressed that the Sindoor operation is still underway.

