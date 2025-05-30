Trump-Leonard-leo-Sleazeazabag-Judge-Picks-Newsweek





President Donald Trump strongly criticized an influential conservative legal group and his former executive vice-president Leonard Leo, accusing them of court decisions that blocked his pricing program.

Trump said that when he was new to Washington, DC, he had been advised to take advice from the federalist company to choose judges.

“I did it, openly and freely, but I then realized that they were under the thumb of a real '` Sleazebag' 'named Leonard Leo, a bad person who, in his own way, probably hates America and obviously has his own distinct ambitions, “Trump wrote on Trum on Thursday.

Newsweek contacted the Federalist Society to request comments from Leo, which is now listed as co-president of the board of directors, by e-mail on Friday, outside of regular work hours.

Leonard Leo speaks to Washington DC in 2017 and President Donald Trump speaking on Wednesday in the White House Oval Office. Leonard Leo speaks to Washington DC in 2017 and President Donald Trump speaking on Wednesday in the White House Oval Office. Knows Serkan Gurbuz / Evan VUCCI / AP Why is it important

Trump's comments reflect his growing frustration towards the judiciary, which continued to pose legal obstacles to certain parts of his program.

With a narrow republican control of the Senate and the Chamber, the federal judges blocked several of his policies, which prompted the president to attack them often strongly.

What to know

Trump's post followed a decision on Wednesday by the American Court of International Trade, reducing many of the radical prices of his administration. The three judges of the panel, who judged that the prices were going beyond the power of the president, understood the one who was appointed by Trump during his first mandate – Judge Timothy Reif.

However, Thursday, a federal court of appeal temporarily suspended the prescription of the lower court, allowing the White House to continue to receive imports for the moment.

Trump made his way against the panel of three judges in his social article of truth, writing: “Where do these three initial judges come from? How is it possible for them to have potentially caused such damage in the United States of America? Is it purely a hatred of” Trump? “What other reason could it be?”

The federalist society is a conservative legal group which has played a major behind behind the scenes in the formation of the federal judiciary, in particular under republican presidents.

Leo helped Trump select his legal choices during his first mandate, including for the Supreme Court.

In his social article of truth, Trump said about Leo: “He is opening up the way he controls the judges, and even the judges of the Supreme Court of the United States – I hope this is not the case, and do not believe it!”

What people say

President Donald Trump on Truth Social: “Backroom 'Hustlers' should not be authorized to destroy our nation!”

In a statement to the New York Post, Leonard Leo said: “I am very grateful to President Trump who transforms the federal courts, and it was an involved privilege. There is more work to do, it is sure, but the federal judicial power is better than ever in modern history, and it will be the most important heritage of President Trump.”

What happens next

The legal battle on Trump's prices is underway, the question that should be found at the Supreme Court.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-calls-leonard-leo-sleazebag-judge-picks-tariff-ruling-2078800

