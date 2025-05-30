Karo Regent accompanied by former president Jokowi to visit the farmers from Orange to Liang Melas Dataas





Asarpua.com -Karo-Karo Regent, Antonius Ginting accompanied the 7th former President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Ir. Joko Widodo, in the data zone of Liang Melas (LMD,), took place in Jambur, village of Kutambelin, district of Laubaleng, Karo Regency, North Sumatra, Friday (05/16/2025) at 10:00 The visit was made in the context of a direct dialogue with the farmers of Liang Melas Datas (LMD), known as one of the orange production centers in Kab. Karo. On this occasion, Jokowi was also accompanied by agricultural experts from Gadjah Mada University (UGM) and the Astani team (Argari), a team engaged in integrated agriculture while inaugurating the Jokowi statue in Juma (fields) Jokowi as 6 meters. In a dialogue with the community, farmers have submitted complaints related to the attack on fruit flying parasites that had disturbed their orange harvests. Responding to this, UGM and Astani team experts provide orientation and technical solutions related to antiparasitic control, including integrated prevention strategies. Not only dialogue, but Jokowi also directly observed the citizen garden belonging to residents. As a concern, he also delivered tactical assistance in the form of integrated antiparasitic facilities of fruits to representatives of Liang Melas Datas Liang Liang Liang Farmers. Tanah Karo's police chief, Akbp Eko Yulianto, Sh, Sik, MM, M.Tr.opsla expressed his appreciation for sweetness and security during the visit. He mentioned the success of this security thanks to a solid synergy between the regional police of Tanah Karo and Kodim 0205 / TK. The whole series of activities by Mr. Ir. Joko Widodo is safe and ordered. We are grateful to the cooperation of all parties, in particular the LMD community which still keep order, in particular Kodim 0205 / TK which is also in the process of security synergy, said the police chief. The visit that took place in a warm and intimacy atmosphere safely ended, until former president Jokowi left the region of Karo Regency (Asarpua) Author: Seu Simiiring

