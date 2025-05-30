Zelenskyy says Russia trying to provide the next meeting “does not bring any results”





Istanbul Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that Russia did everything it can to make sure that the next potential peace talks “bring no results”. After his meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in kyiv, Zelenskyy said he discussed diplomatic efforts and thanked Türkiye and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to “support our efforts to achieve just and lasting peace”. “In particular, for their help in the organization of the meeting, which made it possible to guarantee the release of thousands of our inhabitants of Russian captivity. The return of all the Ukrainians held by Russia is one of our main priorities,” he added. He said Russia continues to ignore calls to a ceasefire and that it has not yet presented a memorandum describing the key principles for a regulation. “Russia continues to ignore all the calls in the world to stop fire and continues its murders,” said Zelenskyy, adding that “the Russians could not present the so -called` Memorandum '' that they had promised to prepare immediately after the exchange of 1,000 for 1,000. Ukraine received no document from them – nor Türkiye. “ The Ukrainian president stressed that for a meeting, to be significant, his program must be clear and negotiations must be properly prepared. “We appreciate all our cooperation with Türkiye aimed at making diplomacy effective. We are grateful for the clear position of Türkiye-coherent and complete support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” he added. The second cycle of direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is proposed for June 2 in Istanbul, after the meeting of May 16 where the two parties agreed with an exchange of prisoners and the preparation of documents of documents to advance peace efforts. While Russia insists that it will present the project during the talks, the Ukrainian party asked that the document be presented immediately. The Anadolu agency's website contains only part of the reports offered to subscribers of the AA News radio system (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

