The best democrats require answers on Trump's main cryptographic investors | Donald Trump





A Democrat from the house asked Donald Trump to reveal a list of who attended his private dinner last week for the main investors in his meter play, while questions swirl on the deep and secret ties between the Trump administration and the cryptocurrency industry.

With the Trump administration that deploys the red carpet for cryptocurrency at a las Vegas this week, Jamie Raskin called on a private dinner in recent weeks at Trumps Virginia Golf Club Thursday, which Trump organized for the best buyers of his Trump $ Trump digital tokens.

Raskin, a progressive representative of Maryland and classification member of the Chamber's judicial committee, warned that foreign governments could secretly channel money from the American president through purchases of anonymous cryptocurrency.

The publication of this list will also allow the American people to know who puts tens of millions of dollars in the pocket of our presidents so that we can start to determine what exceeds practically without value that they obtain in exchange for all this money, wrote Raskin in the letter, reported by the Washington Post.

The request for an investigation came while the vice-president, JD Vance and other figures from the Trump administration went down to Las Vegas on Wednesday and Thursday for the Bitcoin 2025 conference, where they promote the Agenda of Pro-Crypto-Monitory administrations to industry leaders and investors.

Among those who frequent the three-day Las Vegas rally, let us quote promoters of cryptocurrency The Winklevoss Twins, the former founder of Dark Web Marketplace Silk Road, Ross Ulbricht, sentenced to two perpetuity sentences for the illegal drug sale, then forgiven by Trump and Trumps Sons Donald Jr and Eric.

Nigel Farage, the leader of the British reform and the Brexit architect, who is now looking at the street. Former member of the European Parliament who positioned himself as a defender of financial sovereignty and the criticism of the digital currencies of the Central Bank, Farage question competitive as a potential British Prime Minister and is previously published in cryptocurrency events discussing monetary policy and digital surveillance problems.

The last -week dinner in Virginia has been limited to the 220 largest holders of Trumps even Coin. Buyers spent around $ 148 million in total, according to the Inca Digital Cryptocurrency Analysis Society, with a separate private reception for the 25 best expenditure.

Unlike traditional political fundraising events, cryptographic dinner directly benefited Trump family businesses rather than political entities. Buyers have not known any of the disclosure requirements that apply to campaign donations.

Raskin said that his own survey on dinner focused on Justin Sun, the cryptography magnate of Chinese origin which bought $ 20 million in Trump parts to become the best buyer, and also invested $ 75 million in the family World Liberty Financial Venture, another cryptocurrency. Sun had faced accusations of fraud in terms of titles and the trade commission since 2023, but in February, the SEC asked a break in his case, and a judge forced.

Raskin said that he feared that dinner could violate the Emoluments Constitutions clause, which prohibits federal officials from accepting the gifts of foreign governments without the authorization of the Congress. Raskin also wondered if the administration checked that the funds used to buy trumps the cryptocurrency was not linked to terrorist organizations, drug cartels or other criminal companies.

An analysis of the Washington Post found that half of the dinner participants probably came from abroad and traced numerous purchases from the exchanges of cryptocurrency who have American customers.

The Watchdog Group State Democracy Defenders Fund said Trumpy Cryptocurrency Ventures, launched less than a year ago, is now worth around 2.9 billion dollars. The Trump organization said that the commercial interests of presidents are managed by its children in a trust, although criticism argues that this arrangement provides insufficient protection against conflicts of interest.

Trumps Crypto Schemes is deeply corrupt, said senator Jeff Merkley, who, with the head of the Senate minority, Chuck Schumer, presented legislation to prevent Trump from using his office for the benefit of his cryptographic companies. He sells access to his administration and is enriched in the process.

Trump Family's cryptocurrency companies developed quickly from the elections. World Liberty Financial, widely promoted by Eric and Donald Jr, was recently selected to play a key role in an investment agreement of $ 2 billion between an Abu Dhabi financial fund and the crypto exchange, which was deemed responsible in 2023 for money laundering violations and a fine of more than $ 4 billion.

The White House rejected the concerns of conflicts of interest. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt argued that Trump had attended dinner in his personal time and that it was not a White House event. She refused to undertake to publish the guest list.

The investigation represents the latest democratic efforts to examine Trump's commercial transactions during his mandate. The representative Maxine Waters introduced legislation preventing the presidents and other officials from having large quantities of digital assets, while the representative Sean Casten called for a investigation by the Ministry of Justice on the potential violations of corruption law.

This is an orgy of corruption, said senator Elizabeth Warren about the Mesmes Trumps money dinner at a recent press conference.

