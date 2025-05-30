



The only daughter of Chinese President Xi Jinping and the famous Soprano Peng Liyuan, Xi Mingze spent most of her life covered with secret. Carefully staged public appearances for closely controlled media coverage, its existence was protected by all the weight of the Chinese state. However, in what now seems to be a geopolitical paradox, Xis' daughter has spent her academic training years of training in the United States under the radar, but many inside her borders. Early education and road to Harvard

Xi Mingze began her academic career at the Hangzhou Foreign Language School (20062008), where she studied French, before registering briefly at the University of Zhejiang. Like many children of the Chinese political elite, she was quietly neat for education abroad, especially in the West, where brand universities serve both a rite of passage and a status marker.In 2010, she signed up at Harvard University in the United States under a pseudonym, a routine measure taken by families of senior Chinese officials to maintain discretion and security abroad. She graduated in 2014 with a diploma in psychology, her presence on campus is projected from public attention and, apparently, protected by security personnel linked to the Army of China. Trump's paradox

Read: How China has become a responsibility for Harvard In the United States, Xi Mingzes took place just before Donald Trump storm Washington with a campaign that painted China as the greatest threat of the Americas. However, when she returned to Harvard for third cycle studies around 2019, the Trump administration was already to the knees in a trade war, reducing research visas, Chinese technology companies in a black list and the spy warning on American campuses.That the Chinese president's daughter may have studied quietly in the Massachusetts while Trumps officials accused Chinese scholars of infiltration in the American academic world is a detail in charge of irony. The President who decreed Beijing to the west may have supervised his most elite export without knowing it.Neither Beijing nor Washington have never confirmed if Xi Mingze returned to Harvard in 2019. But speculation persists and only becomes stronger following new visa restrictions targeting Chinese nationals linked to the Communist Party or the Domains of Sensitive Research. Why America?

A tradition among the eliteFor decades, Western universities especially in the United Kingdom and Ushave have served as educational schools for the political royalty of Chinas. From the descendants of Deng Xiaopings to the daughter of Xi Jinpings, Ivy League represents more than academic excellence a social passport and a strategic asset.Controlled anonymityGiven the meticulous exam surrounding his father, the identity of Xi Mingzes was hidden throughout his stay in Harvard. The use of an alias, access to restricted media and improved security has enabled his privacy in a way that few global figures could reach.Where is she now?Its current fate remains unconfirmed. The reports continue to place it in the Massachusetts, perhaps living in diplomatic or state protection, while others suggest that it has returned quietly to Beijing after diploma. Neither of the two capital starting officially, her situation is emblematic of the opaque world in which she was born.

