Successful fundraising of Namal University in the suburbs of Chicago

A fundraising event for Namal University in the suburbs of Chicago was organized by the Namal Scholarship Club USA. The opportunity also included an auction of the Imran Khan cricket bat, ball and photo. The event took place on May 25, 2025, at the Naperville Embassy. More than a hundred people showed up for the event. At the Naperville Embassy, ​​the Namal Scholarship Club USA organized a fundraising dinner to award scholarships to Namal University students. The event began with the recitation of the Holy Quran. Usman Kosar, the main organizer of fundraising, and his spouse welcomed special visitors. The event speeches were presented by Senator Waleed Iqbal and Sajjad Burki. On behalf of his family, Bring Chaudhy Akhter made a huge donation, and a number of other people have announced a big gift. He said that alms, donations and charity are a profitable exchange with Allah Ta'ala. Participants were also invited to cover the cost of scholarships for deserving students by members of the Chudhry Munnir Akhter, Rehana Munir, Talha Bhatti, Shanila Ali and Rahila Ali.

Sajjad Burki said that if we reduce our expenses a little and show altruism, the cost of a student's education can be supported. The photo of Imran and his battle and signed cricket ball were also sold at auction during the fundraising dinner. Other members of the host committee said that Imran Khan had made the dream of high quality education in Pakistan in the form of the University of Namal. Education is the solution to all problems. We all have to pay our contributions to the fatherland.

Special guests Sajjad Burki and Senator Waleed Iqbal have so far presented the work of NUML University. Participants were informed that the annual cost of a student's education is $ 3,500, while the cost of a four -year program is $ 14,000. This university is for young people from all over Pakistan. If you have passion, it is not difficult to endure these educational expenses.

The senator of the special guests Waleed Iqbal, who was the honor speaker of the event, also expressed his point of view on his grandfather Allama Iqbal and Imran Khan. Addressing the public, he said that Allah Iqbal and the Imran mission are the same. When the conversation begins with Allama Iqbal and ends with Imran Khan. When the conversation begins with Imran Khan and ends with Allama Iqbal. I always wanted to do something for Pakistan. You always have to try a good cause. Education changes fate not only one person but the family. During the fundraising dinner, the American Pakistani community generously donated to Namal University student scholarships. Many commercial and social personalities of the Pakistani community in Chicagoland have announced that they would sponsor 10 students for scholarships. Finally, the animated performance of singer Ali Haider has warmed the heart of the public.

