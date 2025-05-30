



New York CNN –

Friday, the shares moved to noon in a report indicating that the Trump administration plans to expand technological sanctions against China. This occurs after President Donald Trump said China has completely violated its trade agreement with the United States, sending another shock in the markets after a week of rabbit for tariff developments.

The White House is thinking about adding licenses to transactions with [Chinese] According to Bloomberg, companies that are in the majority by companies already sanctioned.

The Dow fell by 230 points, or 0.55%, Friday at noon. The wider S&P 500 fell by 0.95% and the Nasdaq composite rich in technology slipped by 1.48%.

Stephen Miller, the deputy chief of staff to the White House for politics, told journalists on Friday that the Trump administration was preparing other commercial actions to target China, according to Reuters.

The bad news is that China, perhaps without surprise for some, completely violated its agreement with us, the president published on social networks early Friday morning. So much to be Mr. Nice Guy!

While stocks were lower on Friday, the overall market reaction was relatively silent. Wall Street began to bet that if Trump is a threat of trade war, he will eventually back down. This is called the tacos or Trump trade always chickens.

Friday, the JAB of presidents in China arrives at the end of a week when the trade war returned to the focus center. The actions had received a boost this week after the International Commerce Court on Wednesday evening blocked most of the Trumps prices for legal grounds, but this rally lost steam while the traders were betting that the White House would appeal and aggressively pursue another legal strategy.

On Thursday, a federal court of appeal interrupted the CIT decision to block Trumps' prices, leaving the order of the massive price of presidents in the limbo while the courts were deliberate its legality.

The amazing, turning and breathtaking fiasco will not be resolved, said Greg Valiere, chief American policy at AGF Investments, in a note. He will probably land in the Supreme Court and even it may not settle the question.

Friday, investors also digested new data that showed that the favorite inflation reserves were cooled in April in April that more economists expected, but also revealed a significant drop in consumer spending.

Trump rekindled his trade war last week, which aroused uncertainty in the markets after Wall Street began to turn the page on tariff concerns. The S&P 500 regularly released a collapse in early April caused by presidents of the presidents on its reciprocal rates.

Despite recent fluctuations, investors who sold in early May missed a historically solid month for the markets. The reference index is up more than 6% this month and has been on the right track for its best month since 2023 and its best performance in May since 1990.

Even if the stock market has organized a decisive rebound since the lows of April, there is still a lot of uncertainty about the prices, in particular given the legal battle which is preparing for the rates of the Liberation Day, said Clark Bellin, president and director of investments in Bellwether Wealth.

The dollar won on Friday. However, the US dollar index, which measures strength in dollars compared to six major foreign currencies, is on the right track to finish slightly in red. It would be the fifth month of consecutive decline.

We expect episodes of volatility from the upcoming market as investors continue to navigate a range of market, economic and geopolitical risks, said Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi, CIO of global actions at UBS Global Wealth Management, in a note on Thursday.

The S&P 500 benchmark increased approximately 0.5% this year.

This is a story in development and will be updated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/05/30/investing/us-stock-market The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos