



Xi Mingze, the girl educated by the president of China, Xi Jinping, made the headlines in the midst of the actions of the American president Donald Trump against the first Ivy Lege Institute on his non-compliance of his conditions and conditions and reductions in subsequent subsidies. Xi Jinping's daughter, Xi Mingze, maintains a weak public profile, with limited information available on her personal life. (AP / File) What has also brought Xi Mingze under Spotlight is the American-Chinese commercial tension, in the midst of what US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Wednesday that the United States will “aggressively” begin from Chinese student visas, including those who have links with the Chinese Communist Party or study in critical fields. Who is Xi Mingze? Xi Jinping's daughter, Xi Mingze, maintains a weak public profile, with limited information available on her personal life. Xi Mingze was born on June 25, 1992 and is the only child of Chinese President Xi Jinping and the renowned folk singer Peng Liyuan, according to information available on the web. Xi Mingze continued higher education at Harvard University, registering in 2010 under a pseudonym to maintain privacy, according to unaccompanied reports. While some reports indicate that Xi Mingze has graduated from a baccalaureate at arts in psychology and English, an initiate report, citing the Taiwanese press, said that Xi Jinping's daughter has been studying Harvard since 2010. According to not verified reports in the Taiwanese press, Xi Mingze is protected by 24 -hour Chinese bodyguards with FBI assistance. Wantchinatures describes Xi Mingze as “a discreet and easy -to -live girl, who counts reading and fashion among her hobbies”. Why is Xi Jinping's daughter in Spotlight? Beijing criticized the American decision to “unreasonably” dismiss the visas of Chinese students, saying Thursday that he had filed demonstrations with Washington following the announcement of Secretary of State Marco Rubio. “The United States has unreasonably canceled the visas of Chinese students on the pretext of national ideology and rights,” said AFP news agency, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mao Ning. “China firmly opposes it and has placed representations with the United States,” said the spokesperson. In this context, the speculated presence of Xi Mingze in the United States drew attention. It would reside at Massachusetts. His situation has raised questions about his future in the United States, including the possibility of expulsion, although no official decision has been announced. The former representative of the American Congress, Vicky Hartzler, had revealed in 2022 that the only daughter of Chinese president Xi Jinping, Xi Mingze, lived in America. Hartzler had revealed it while she introduced “the protection of higher education against the Law on the Chinese Communist Party”. A Chinese Commentator on Current Affairs living in the United States said on his YouTube channel in February 2022 that Hartzler disclosed the fact that the Xi Mingze lives in the United States. According to an Ani's news agency report, the commentator stressed that he said in 2019 that XI daughter returned to the United States after living in China for 5 years. Xi Mingze studied French in his high school, Hangzhou Foreign Languages ​​School, according to the Anima report. The 2022 report said that the commentator believes that Xi Mingze still lives in the same region of Cambridge and is now a student there. A Chinese, Niu Tengyu, was allegedly arrested in 2019 and sentenced to 14 years in prison on websites publishing information on the daughter of Xi Jinpings and other senior officials in 2019.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/who-is-xi-mingze-xi-jinpings-harvard-educated-daughter-in-news-as-trump-goes-after-student-visas-101748608672763.html

