The economist predicts the increase in debt under the administration of Prabowo
Tempo.co,, Jakarta – An economist from the brilliant institute, Awalil Rizky, predicted that the Prabowo Sudianto government will continue to increase the national debt of Indonesia. This prediction is based on the objective of significant budget deficit set by the government in the macroeconomic framework and the basic policy of the fiscal policy (KEM-PPKF) 2026.
“A budget deficit, where revenues from the States is not spending, requires financing. The main source of funding for the government should remain in debt,” Awalil said in a statement written on Friday, May 30, 2025.
In KEM-PPKF, the target of the deficit in 2026 is set between 2.48 and 2.53% of the gross domestic product (GDP) of the country. Medium -term targets for 2027 to 2029 are similar. The average lower limit is 2.35% and the upper limit is 2.44% of GDP.
According to Awalil, this lower limit target is almost the same as the average during Joko Widodo or Jokowi's first mandate from 2015 to 2019, or 2.32%. “Kem-PPKF's macro-fiscal posts suggest a continuation of the Jokowi deficit management strategy,” he said. For comparison, the average deficit ratio from 2005 to 2014 was only 1.19%.
Awalil also explained that the debt required by the Prabowo government is not only to cover the deficit but also for other purposes, such as the maturation of debt reimbursements. A deficit, by definition, can only be processed by new loan.
He also pointed out that the government must respond to additional expenses outside routine spending, including investment in companies (public public enterprises, investments in other commercial entities and loans to regional governments and public enterprises.
Consequently, he noted that the financing of the debt is almost always higher than the budget deficit. For example, the 2025 state income and expenditure budget (APBN) projects a deficit of RP616.19 Billions, while loan funding should reach 775.87 Billions of RP. The financing of the debt represents the net value of new loans less the reimbursement of the existing debt.
Unfortunately, he said, the KEM-PPKF Tax Macro-Postures table presents only the budget funding ratio, omitting the debt financing ratio, which is only mentioned in narrative form without specific figures. “Based on historical trends over the past decade, loan funding will be expected will continue to go beyond the budget deficit,” he said.
Consequently, Awalil said that the government's nominal debt should increase until 2029, although the government aims to maintain the debt / GDP ratio in a controlled range.
The objectives of the Government debt ratio for 2026-2029 are as follows: a lower limit of 39.69% in 2026, 39.43% in 2027, 39.05% in 2028 and 38.55% in 2029; and a higher limit of 39.85% in 2026, 39.62% in 2027, 39.29% in 2028 and 38.64% in 2029.
He suggested that the government seems to try to avoid going beyond the “psychological threshold” of a 40%ratio. During Jokowi's first mandate, a 30%limit was repeatedly highlighted in political documents, but this was ultimately exceeded in 2018 (30.31%) and 2019 (30.23%).
In 2024, the debt / GDP ratio made reached 39.75%. The target of the 2025 state budget aims to drop to 39.43%. However, given the completion of the year up to date until April, associated with new expensive planned programs, Awalil estimates that the debt ratio has the potential to exceed 40% by the end of 2025.
On the other hand, during the presidency of Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, the debt / GDP ratio experienced a significant decrease of 31.92 percentage points, going from 56.60% in 2004 to 24.68% in 2014. Conversely, the mandate of Jokowi experienced an increase of 15.07 percentage points, from 24.68% in 2014 to 39.75 percent 2024.
