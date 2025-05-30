Sikhs groups say Ottawa should not invite Indian Indian Summit to G7 Summit

Sikhs organizations call Ottawa to break with a five -year tradition by not inviting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G7 top.

Canada is hosting the Summit of G7 leaders next month in Kananaskis, Alberta, the leaders of these nations which are expected to attend France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the United States, as well as the president of the European Commission.

But Ottawa was tightened on the leaders he invited outside this group of liberal democracies sharing the same ideas.

The South African High Commissioner told the Canadian press that Canada had invited President Cyril Ramaphosa to attend the summit. Ramaphosa, who organizes the G20 summit in November in Johannesburg, did not confirm if he attended it.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on May 4 that Canada had invited him to the top and that he would attend. Canada also invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to attend and he confirmed again this week that he will be there.

Modi has been invited to each summit of G7 leaders since 2019, and Canada and India have recently reported a possible deil in relations after months of tensions.

But the Sikh Federation based in Toronto said this week that Canada should retain any invitation “until India cooperates considerably with criminal investigations in Canada”.

They underline the allegation of Canada that New Delhi played a role in the assassination of a Sikh activist near Vancouver in 2023 and in many other violent crimes.

The Sikh Federation and the World Organization Sikh have expressed concerns about federal liberals who are looking for deeper ties to India.

Foreign Minister Anita Anand recently said that she had a “productive discussion” with her Indian counterpart on May 25 on “deepening our economic cooperation and advancing shared priorities”.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand arrives on Wednesday at a Caucus meeting on the hill of the Parliament in Ottawa. Anand recently said that she had a “productive discussion” with her Indian counterpart. (Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press)

Sikhs argue that this suggests that the federal government puts economic concerns before human rights.

Liberals initially made India the center of their Indo-Pacific strategy at the end of 2022, describing the country as a democratic nation with strong commercial potential.

Everything changed after the assassination of June 2023 of the activist Sikh Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.

Months later, the government accused India of participating in its death. The RCMP says that she has evidence that New Delhi is behind many crimes targeting Canadians Sikhs.

India affirms that Canada allows a separatist movement which calls for a sikh homeland called Khalistan to be sculpted from India, and calls for this violation of its sovereignty. Ottawa has long considered that it allows freedom of expression that does not call violence.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said that during the electoral campaign, he wanted to continue trade with India. He declared that India could play a key role in the end of commercial wars if it shows “mutual respect” in the light of the “strains of this relationship that we have not caused”.

The High Commissioner of India has returned a request for an interview on the bilateral relationship with the country's foreign ministry in New Delhi.

Global Affairs Canada did not publish the names of each leader that Ottawa invited to the G7 summit next month. The department spokesperson Lamarche said that the names would be “made available in due course”.

Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum said this week that Canada had invited her for almost two weeks before, but she had not yet decided if she would attend.

Since the federal elections of April 28, Carney's office has published discussion readings with its counterparts from the G7 countries, as well as Australia, Ukraine, Mexico, New Zealand, Denmark, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, Norway and Jordan.

G7 hosts in recent years have invited four or more guests. Canada invited a dozen during its last summit organization in 2018, notably Haiti, Seychelles, Norway and Argentina.