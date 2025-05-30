The hopes of dialogue decrease that Imran goes beyond reconciliation efforts ali amins





Like the prospects for renewed dialogue between Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) and the Federal Government began to gain ground with encouragement in influential neighborhoods, the founder of the PTI, Imran Khan, has once again chosen the mobilization of the street during negotiations.

According to reliable sources, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the chief minister, Ali Ameen Gandapur, informed Khan and other senior managers that a positive signal had been received from good neighborhoods to launch discussions with the government. These signals were interpreted as an indirect green light from the establishment, which recently maintained a distance from direct engagement with PTI.

However, by receiving the message in prison, Imran Khan would have rejected the offer and would rather have ordered party leaders to focus on the preparation of public agitation.

The initiates reveal that Khan remains firm in his conviction that mass public pressure is the most effective way to reach a political lever effect.

This is the second important collapse in potential dialogue in recent months. A similar attempt in November of last year failed after the PTI, which would have been under the influence of the former First Lady Bushra Bibi, decided to extend a rally beyond Sangjani in D-Chowk in Islamabadan action which, according to sources, discouraging potential mediators and hardened opposition positions.

Interestingly, the Gohar lawyer had initially communicated the approval of Khans, in principle, to respond positively to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs public offers for dialogue, produced in Parliament following a rare exhibition of unity with the government and the military in the midst of recent border tensions with India.

However, Khan then reversed this position during a follow -up meeting with members of the senior party, citing a misunderstanding and insisting that all talks must take place directly with the establishment.

Sources close to internal deliberations indicate that the CM Gandapur reiterated that powerful stakeholders had reported their support for the pti-government dialogue, which could open the way to legal relief for Khan and broader political reconciliation.

However, with the establishment which maintains its non-engagement policy, attention has moved to a delegation visiting Pakistani doctors based in the United States. There are speculations that this group could be used for informal back-channel efforts to break the dead end.

Despite the recurring setbacks, some within PTI always believe that negotiations remain the most viable path. However, with Khan opting once again for the bustle on dialogue, the political impasse seems to continue.

Observers suggest that the prioritization of the confrontation on negotiation could cost the PTI the possibility of achieving an understanding before the announcement of crucial legal decisions in the cases of May 9 or the second reference to Toshakhana.

A source noted that the mobilization of massive public support for the liberation of Khans seems more and more unlikely, in particular with a legal battle still arduous to come.

