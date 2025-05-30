Starmer has found weak farages and it's trusson

Is Keir Starmer shaken? Labors High Command has been said openly for some time now that they have seen Nigel Farage as their main enemy. The speech of the Prime Ministers in St Helens on Thursday was only the last salvo of what he considers a presidential competition between him and the chief of the reform. I previously argued that there are dangers for Starmer to be so explicit on the strategy. He gives the impression that he is afraid, as Farage says. It seems that Farage dictates the agenda. But worse than that, he gives the impression that some starmers policies are not sincere. It seems that his difficult speech on immigration is simply designed to position himself against the fourage assault.

Nourishing the perception of labor deputies and party members that Starmer moves to the right in order to repel the threat of a politician whom they despise does nothing to suppress the rebellion. Most of Starmers' political decisions can be fair under their own conditions, but because the Prime Minister has traveled to the northwest of England to make a speech to the Farages press conference on Tuesday, it seems that the Labor Party is pushed by a party that has only five deputies. Starmer may be right to want to reduce the immigration of the 739,000 per year of which he inherited from Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak. He may be right to want to restore payment of winter fuel to certain pensioners hard in a hurry. He may even be right to consider lifting the service ceiling to two children, although today he would say, is that he was determined that we are going to lead the poverty of children. But in each case, he may seem as if he is trying to appease frage.

However, if you are going to take a farage, you might as well do it effectively. The initial response of the work at the press conference of reform leaders to lift the limit of two children struck the wrong note. He called it a private educated broker, as if one or the other aspect of his personal history should automatically disqualify the search for working class votes. Starmer repeated this error in his speech on Thursday, saying that, unlike Nigel Farage, I know what it is not to know if the invoices can be paid. The Prime Minister said that his father went to work in a factory every day of his life. None of this matters. Voters think that Sir Keir KC is chic and that Farage, who will draw and have a fishing boat, is a man of the people. But Starmer has devoted most of his discourse to the correct attack on Farage: the one that will make the voters stop and reflect. He stressed that Farages policies are a more extreme form of the mini-budget of Liz farms. The increase in the income tax threshold to 20,000 per year is an enormous drop in unlikely tax.

Liz Trusss Fantasy Economics crushed the economy. My government was elected to repair the waste, he said. This is not true: Truss herself named Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor to repair the mess, which he did. The Labor government has been elected to promises impossible to improve life without increasing taxes. But everyone knows what he means. Now, Nigel Farage wants to repeat his error. You cannot trust him with your work, mortgage, pension, bills or future.

He is right about this, and if he will take ahead of the front, it is the way of doing it. Many voters evaluate the higher fading to Starmer on many qualities, but they do not think that Farage is the Prime Minister. His appearance at a Bitcoin conference in Las Vegas Thursday will not help him in this regard. His ally Donald Trump could get away with his cryptographic scam in America, but it is not the kind of thing that goes well in male clubs in the North and Midlands. Starmer is on something with the comparison of farms. Farage welcomed the mini-budget as the best conservative budget since 1986 (he may have noted the Budget of Nigel Lawsons 1988, which reduced taxes for the rich), and Truss clearly explored the possibility of defection to reform, even if Farage would not be stupid enough to accept his request.

Everyone knows that the figures of the Farages do not add up. On Tuesday, he read a list of measures that a reform government would take to raise large sums of money. The first and the largest was $ 45 billion a year compared to the abolition of the zero net objective, a figure he awarded to the Institute for the Government, the serious reflection group devoted to a better administration. It was a nonsense. Climate change policies cost approximately 6 billion a year, according to the climate change committee, the work of which has been cited by the Institute for the Government. Farage tried to say for his defense, at no time in the history of a form of government never thought that the figures had added, but his figures are in a different league, the first league of the farm not to add. And the country received a clear reminder in September 2022 of what is happening when the markets are afraid. Is Starmer shaken? Undoubtedly. But is this the best way for him to fight back? Again, the answer is yes.