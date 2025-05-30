Trkiye hopes to welcome Trump, Putin and Zelenskyy in the midst of efforts to end the Russian-Ukraine War





Trkiye hopes to welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with the presence of US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the next series of possible peace negotiations, said Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. We believe that the first and second talks held in Istanbul could potentially be crowned by a meeting organized by President Erdogan, bringing President Trump, President Putin and President Zelenskyy, said Fidan Friday During a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha. The peace talks between Moscow and kyiv held in Istanbul on May 16 added a new dimension in search of a diplomatic solution, Fidan also said. Stressing the completion of the exchange agreement between Russia and Ukraine affected in Istanbul has shown that peace talks can give concrete results, said Fidan, expressing Ankaras' desire to maintain the momentum obtained in Istanbul. Referring to the “critical crossroads” in the current war of Russia-Ukraine and pointing to the peace talks in Istanbul on May 16, Fidan said that there were two to come. Either we will tolerate the continuation of this war (Moscow-kyiv), or we will reach lasting peace during this year, he noted, stressing Ankaras' desire to reach a just and lasting peace by dialogue and to end the war. The Ukraine War raised certain questions about European security architecture, said Fidan, adding that Trump's taking office in January brought a new equation provoking uncertainties in Europe-US relations. “But as Trkiye, we have always maintained the following objective: the cities destroyed during the war are Ukrainian cities; deceased people are Ukrainian soldiers. Consequently, we must stop the devastating impact caused by this war as soon as possible. TRT Global – Erdogan urges Russia, Ukraine to benefit from Istanbul discussions for sustainable peace Russian Foreign Minister held a telephone call Wednesday with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss any Russian-Ukrainian peace discussions in Istanbul, Trkiye. Trkiyes efforts for lasting peace Russian Foreign Minister held a telephone call Wednesday with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss any Russian-Ukrainian peace discussions in Istanbul, Trkiye. Lavrov had previously declared that Russia had proposed to hold the second series of negotiations with Ukraine on June 2 in Istanbul. The Turkish president also expressed the hope that negotiations will resume in Istanbul. In response to the Russian offer, the Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha confirmed that kyiv was willing to continue peace talks with Russia in Istanbul. However, he stressed that Moscow had to submit his memorandum with proposals of ceasefire in advance, as previously agreed. On May 16, Russia and Ukraine had their first direct talks in three years in Istanbul, where the two parties notably accepted a large -scale exchange of prisoners involving a total of 1,000 people on each side. The two parties, during the talks led by Trkiye, also agreed to continue the negotiations for a truce.

