Elon Musk puts an end to the role of government, but Trump says “that he will always be with us”





Elon Musk finishes his official role in the Trump administration, but if the president wins over the last social post of truth is an indication, the billionaire is not far away.

“I have a press conference tomorrow at 1:30 p.m., with Elon Musk, at the Oval Office,” Trump published Thursday. “It will be his last day, but not really, because he will always be with us, helping all the way. Elon is great!”

The government's government service will end on May 30, the legal limit of 130 days for its designation “Employee of the Special Government”. He was appointed in January to lead the Ministry of Government Effectiveness (DOGE), created by decree on the day of the inauguration.

What is the next step for Doge after Elon Musk's departure? 'Just just started'

Elon Musk listens as President Donald Trump meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the oval office of the White House on February 13 (AP / Alex Brandon)

“While my scheduled time as an employee of the special government ends, I would like to thank the president @realdonaldtrump for the advisability of reducing unnecessary spending,” Musk published on X on Wednesday. “The @doge mission will only strengthen over time because it becomes a way of life throughout the government.”

The press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, underlined Thursday “the Doge's chiefs are each member of the president's office and the president himself, who is all the heart to reduce the waste, fraud and abuses of our government”.

And the cuts add up.

According to an update of May 26 on the Doges website, the initiative saved $ 175 billion thanks to asset sales, contract cancellations, payment repression of fraud and other expense reductions. This results in about $ 1,087 of savings per taxpayer.

Elon Musk does not regret working at DOGE, support for Trump: “ essential '' so that America is reached more important heights ''

The main advisor to the White House, Elon Musk, goes to the White House after landing on a navy One on the Southern lawn with American president Donald Trump on March 9, 2025, in Washington, DC (Samuel Corum / Getty Images)

Doges Reach spread through the federal government, but not without decline.

Democrats in Congress brutally criticized the role of musks. During an audience for surveillance of the February house, representative Melanie Stansbury, DN.M., described her influence as “reckless and illegal”, accusing Trump of “externalizing governing to a billionaire who does not respond to anyone”.

Representative Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas warned that Musk was acting as an “unaduminated official” inside the executive branch.

Despite the criticisms, the markets are welcoming that musks return to the private sector. Bloomberg said Tesla's shares increased 4.2% this week on the news of its government release.

President elected Donald Trump welcomes Elon Musk when he arrives in Watcg the launch of the sixth test flight of the Roquette Spacex Starship on November 19, 2024, in Brownsville, Texas. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

In an investor call at the beginning of the month, Musk reassured the shareholders, “from June, I will allocate much more time to Tesla and SpaceX now that the Doge bases are in place”.

Click here to obtain the Fox News app

The White House did not immediately respond to the request for comments from Fox News numbers.

Fox News Digitals Diana Stacy and Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a New Orleans-based military spouse. Stories can be sent to [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/president-trump-teases-last-day-not-really-elon-musk-doge-oval-office-presser-set-friday The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos