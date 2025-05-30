



Complaint: an article from Dawn.com and a medical report alleys that former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been sexually assaulted in prison by an army official.

Fact: The alleged medical document and the viral screenshot of a Dawn.com report saying that Imran Khan has been sexually assaulted in detention is manufactured.

SOCH FACT CHECK has identified several inconsistencies in images, including language, formatting and metadata analysis errors. In addition, no credible local or international media reported on the alleged incident, and no declaration was published by the PTI management, the Khans legal team or their family.

The user of X @Patelizm shared a screenshot (archive) of what seems to be an article by DAWNS E-PAPER, entitled Deaked Medical Report confirms the sexual assault on Imran Khan in detention by an adult of the army. The user subtitled the message:

Breaking Imran Khan was sexually assaulted in police custody not by enemies, but by the state itself. When power violates justice, the nation loses its soul. @Ptiofficial

Another user of X, @manamuntu shared an alleged medical report (archive), Writing, Imran Khan violated in police custody confirms the military hospital of Pak Emirates, Rawalpindi

The document in question is supposed to be from the military hospital of Pakistan Emirates in Rawalpindi and sent to the general seat of the Pakistani army (GHQ), Rawalpindi.

Imran Khans Political career

The former Pakistani cricket player who became an Imran Khan politician won the general elections in 2018 and was the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan. However, in 2022, Khan was ousted from power after a vote of non-confidence in his direction was adopted in Parliament. In August 2023, Khan was arrested from his residence in Lahore after being sentenced to three years in prison in a corruption case involving the illegal sale of state gifts. This conviction also disqualified Khan of the political obligation for five years.

Khan, who was already arrested in May 2023 in another corruption case but released on bond in a few days, denied any reprehensible act and said that he had acquired the gifts legally. His arrest in August 2023 followed after more than 150 legal affairs were brought against him since his ouster in April 2022, many of which were linked to allegations of corruption and incentive to violence during the deadly demonstrations of May 9, 2023.

In January 2024, the former Prime Minister was sentenced to 10 years in prison for having disclosed state secrets under the official secret law. A year later, in January 2025, Khan was sentenced to 14 years in prison in a corruption case involving the Trust al-Qadir, which makes it the longest penalty he has received so far. He was also sentenced to a fine of over 4,000 years, while his wife, Bushra Bibi, was sentenced to seven years and a fine. Khan rejected all the accusations, saying that they are politically motivated.

Fact or fiction?

Soch Fact Check first checked if Dawn.com had published such a report on May 3, but found no relevant article on the publications website. Since the viral screenshot seemed to have been taken from the mobile phone version of the website, we examined the Dawn.com website using a cellular apparatus and identified several flagrant inconsistencies in the formatting, language and overall presentation.

For example, all words in the title of viral screenshot are capitalized. However, Dawns' style of titles on its website does not capitalize on all the words, but only those selected, such as the appropriate names.

The title also contained a major grammatical error: the disclocked medical report confirms the sexual assault on Imran Khan in detention by an adult of the army. The correct formulation should be an adult of the army.

We have analyzed the viral screenshot alongside a real screenshot of the Dawns website using a false image detector, a tool that identifies image manipulation through techniques such as metadata and error analysis (ELA). The results have shown significantly higher ELA points on the viral image compared to the authentic screenshot, also indicating that the image had been modified.

In addition, although the alleged medical document is dated May 3, 2025, it was shared on X on May 2, 2025. Verification of the facts of Soch then also called the contact number listed on the document, but the number was not used.

We also analyzed the report via the false image detector and found that the document was probably generated by computer or digital modified.

Based on these elements of evidence, Soch Facts Check concludes that the alleged report from Dawn and the alleged medical document claiming that Imran Khan were sexually assaulted in prison by an adult of the army are manufactured.

Virality

The complaint has been shared here, here, here, here, here, and here on X. Archived here, here, here, here, here and here.

He was shared here (archive) on Facebook.

On Instagram, he was shared here (archive).

Conclusion: The assertion that the former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been sexually assaulted in detention, as a viral medical document claims and a screenshot of a Dawn.com report, is false. The document and the image were digitally manipulated. In addition, no credible source or renowned media has reported such an incident.

Background image in the photo cover: Pakistan dialogue

To call against our verification of the facts, please send an e-mail to [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sochfactcheck.com/viral-reports-of-imran-khans-assault-in-prison-are-fabricated/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos