Meet Try Sutrisno, Tni Retirated Forum provides proof to implement Gibran





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The TNI Soldier withdrawal forum (FPP) visited the residence of the former vice-president Try Sutrisno on Jalan Purwakarta number 6, Menteng, Central Jakarta on Friday May 30, 2025. Surveillance Tempo On the site, there was a former commander of the Special Forces Commander of the Sunarko Major (ret.) And several administrators of the TNI retirement forum.

They brought a blue card to try Sutrisno. “The content is evidence and studies of our eight request points,” said one of the initiators of the TNI FPP, Dwi Tjahyo, Soewarsono in Tempo at the residence of Try Sutrisno, this afternoon.

At this meeting, he explained, FPP would ask the training of Try Sutrisno as one of the retired retirees to sign the requests of the TNI retirement forum.

However, it was not happy to explain the evidence provided before the test in order to propose the indictment of Gibran Rakabuming Raka of the post of vice-president. “After having (tried Sutrisno) read and signed, the letter will soon be given to the DPR,” he said.

The TNI retirement forum, he said, summed up the rules and legal reasons in the letter of request to proposal to the legislator. They considered that the review of the Gibran appointment process was a vice-president.

According to DWI, the review was important to discover and determine whether the process of appointing the eldest son of the former president, Joko Widodo, was carried out in accordance with the provisions stipulated in the law on judicial power.

“Includes evidence of the processing of @FUFAFAFA Social media accounts indicated by Gibran,” said DWI.

The special staff of Vice-President Gibran, Tina Talisa, has not yet responded to a tempo message that asked for an answer on the TNI forum for the planned retirement which will offer Gibran's indictment plan to the DPR and the MPR.

Until this report published, the message sent via the WhatsApp messaging application only shows the notification of two ashes, AKA only sent.

Previously, in addition to demanding the dismissal of Gibran, the retired forum has also required other things such as the restoration of the legal and government system in accordance with the mandate of the 1945 Constitution; Supports the work program on the Red and White Cabinet, except for the IKN Mega project.

Then, the cessation of the PIK 2 national strategic project, Reinang Eco City, a project that harms the community and the environment, as well as the stop and return of foreign workers to their country of origin.

Then, the Prabowo government is also required to control the management of mines which does not comply with the rules and the constitution; Make a reshuffle of the cabinet against the ministers involved in crime to have double loyalty.

Also restore the function of the police as security and public order under the auspices of the Ministry of the Interior.

The eight requests for requests were signed by 103 generals, 73 Admiral, 65 Marshal, 91 Colonel, as well as directly known to the former general vice-president (ret.) Sutrisno braid.

Major-General (RET) Sunarko who read the Declaration of Attitude said that all the requests declared by the FPP TNI were votes and disorders compiled with soldiers and civil society.

According to him, in the process of his appointment to become the representative of Prabowo, Gibran had inflicted a violation of the legal provisions of the law in the Constitutional Court and the Judicial Power. “Our requests are purely conscious,” said Sunarko when contacted TempoFriday May 2, 2025.

