Look | PM Modi's sweet warning to Kid by waving at the Kanpur rally: you will be tired, the shoulders will injure | Latest news from India





On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his gathering in Kanpur de l'Uttar Pradesh, asked a child to lower his hands after removing him by signaling him for an extended period. Prime Minister Modi asked a child to give his hands after noticing that the child was bearing him for an extended period during a rally in Kanpur on Friday. (Ani) The hands of this child are in the air for a long time. Your shoulders will start hurting later, said Modi. In a video shared by the Ani news agency, the child could be seen under his head to indicate that his hands did not suffer, even though Prime Minister Modi advised him to rest. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated and laid down the foundation stone for 15 major development projects in Kanpur, amounting to 47,600 crores. Among the main inaugurations, there was the new underground section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project, extending from Chunniganj to Kanpur Central. This newly launched segment includes five underground stations Chunniganj, Bada Chauraha, Naveen Market, Nayaganj and Kanpur Central. With the extension, the main monuments, including LAL IMLI, Z Square Mall, Green Park Stadium, Parade Ground, Book Market and Somdutt Plaza, will now have direct access to the metro. So far, nine metro stations between Iit Kanpur and Motijheel are operational. The new segment should improve metro connectivity, which makes city travel more efficient, faster and safer, according to an official declaration. In addition to the metro project, Modi also inaugurated three 660 megawatts supply units in Ghatampur, as well as a thermal energy project in Panki. These initiatives should provide a reliable power supply to Uttar Pradesh and neighboring states. In addition, two new railway bridges connecting the Panki power plant to Kalyanpur were also inaugurated as part of the development campaign. The world has seen the anger of our daughters, sisters: PM Modi Prime Minister Modi, during his speech in Kanpur, spoke of Operation Sindoor, Indias Military Offensive against terrorist outfits in Pakistan, was launched in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22 at Jammu-et-Cachemire which won 22 lives. Prime Minister Modi said the heroic act of our armed forces forced the Pakistani army to plead to arrest war. He added: “The world has seen the anger of our daughters and sisters in the form of an operation Sindoor.” Describing the depth of the strike, the Prime Minister said: “We destroyed the terrorist hiding places in Pakistan by traveling hundreds of kilometers inside.” Calling the operation as a symbol of the growing defense capacity of the India, he said: “The Sindoor operation is not yet finished; it showed the world power of indigenous weapons, doing in India.” He reiterated: “We destroyed the terrorist hiding places in Pakistan by traveling hundreds of kilometers inside.” After Indias offensive, Pakistan retaliated with cross -border attacks, including drone strikes, which were effectively neutralized by Indian forces. During a four -day confrontation, India also struck and destroyed several military facilities belonging to the Armed Forces of Pakistan. The climbing ended on May 10, after the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of the two countries concluded a cease-fire agreement. (With Ani entries)

