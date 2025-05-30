Donald Trump accuses China of raping the American pricing truce





Unlock the White House Watch watch newsletter for free

Your guide on what the second term for Washington, Business and the World means

Donald Trump accused China of raping its two-week pricing truce with the United States, threatening to rekindle the trade war between the two biggest economies in the world.

China and the United States agreed during talks in Geneva two weeks ago to an agreement that would temporarily reduce their Tat-For-Tat rates, which had climbed up to 145%.

I made a quick agreement with China to save them from what I thought was a very bad situation, and I did not want to see this happen, the American president published on his Truth social platform on Friday.

China, perhaps not surprisingly for some, has completely violated its agreement with us. So much to be Mr. Nice Guy! Added Trump.

The comments suggest that tensions increase between the two economic powers after a slow progress in talks on their long -term commercial relationship.

The president did not say how China had broken the agreement or threatened to reimpose punitive rates.

US trade representative Jamieson Greer, later on Friday, said that China had been slow to suppress countermeasures from non-tariff trade.

The measures included the black list of American companies and the restriction of exports of rare earth magnets which are vital for products ranging from electric vehicles to wind turbines.

When they agreed in Geneva to withdraw their price and their countermeasures, they deleted the price as we did, but some of the countermeasures on which they slowed down, Greer told CNBC.

We have not seen the flow of some of these critical minerals as they were supposed to do, he added.

Trumps' ability to impose the radical prices he announced last month was threatened this week after a US commercial court judged that the president had no legal power to impose the levies.

On Thursday, a superior court interrupted the decision while the White House continues an appeal. The legal battle adds to uncertainty surrounding American negotiations with China and other key commercial partners.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Thursday that business talks with China were a bit blocked and should need to be invigorated with a call between Trump and President Xi Jinping.

I believe that we will have more conferences in the coming weeks and I think we could at some point have a call between the president and the party XI, told Fox News on Thursday.

Given the scale of the talks … This will force the two leaders to weigh themselves, he said, adding that he was convinced that the Chinese comes to the table when President Trump will make his preferences known.

On Friday, the Chinas Ministry of Foreign Affairs refused to comment on Bessent's remarks.

Trump has raised the possibility of a telephone call with XI on various times. He insisted before the talks on May 12 that they had spoken, but China has always denied it.

After the talks in Switzerland, the two countries said they would reduce prices on goods for each other for at least the next 90 days, the additional samples that the United States has imposed on China this year falling at 30% and Chinas fell to 10%.

As part of the agreement, China has also agreed to suspend or cancel non-pricing measures against the United States, but provided no details.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said after the talks that the two parties had agreed to set up an economic and commercial consultation mechanism in the United States, to maintain close communication on the issue.

He said the two parties would organize consultations regularly or if necessary, alternating between China and the United States, or in a mutually agreed country.

But since then, there have been few public announcements on talks on each side, the Trump administration imposing new restrictions on the use of American technology by Chinese companies.

From a long-term and complex point of view of the fight with the United States, we must not only be fully prepared for negotiations but also be ready for prolonged confrontation, wrote Huo Jianguo, vice-president of China Society for World Trade Organization Studies On Beijing, in the media affiliated by the communist parties of China.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/51e80ce8-2969-4552-8565-aac56453e6a1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos