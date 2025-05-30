



President Donald Trump accused China of completely raping his Trade an agreement with the United States After the United States and China continued to raise samples against each other, and in the midst of growing fears of a large-scale trade war, on May 12, the two nations agreed to considerably reduce their prices for a period of 90 days. The United States has undertaken to reduce import taxes on goods from China by 145% astronomical to 30%. While China has agreed to reduce its tariffs by 125% to 10%. It has been indicated that the actions would be put into force before May 14, but prevails over the last publication of the social media questioned this. Two weeks ago, China was in serious economic danger! The very high prices that I have established allowed China to trade on the American market, said Trump via Social truth Friday morning, saying that there were civilian troubles following high samples. I made a quick agreement with China to save them from what I thought was a very bad situation, and I didn't want to see this happen. Due to this agreement, everything quickly stabilized and China returned to business as usual. Everyone was happy! This is the good news, Trump continued. The bad news is that China, perhaps without surprise for some, has completely violated its agreement with us. So much to be Mr. Nice Guy! Following allegations of Trump from a raped agreement, Stock term contracts have slipped. Learn more:: Trump needs to become real on trade US trade representative Jamieson Greer echoes Trump's feeling During an interview with CNBC Friday morning, saying that Trump and his advisers are very worried and have been since the marathon trade negotiations in Geneva in early May. No one can deny that the United States has done exactly what it was supposed to do, and the Chinese do their compliance the next day, which is completely unacceptable and must be addressed, said Greer. Meanwhile, Thursday, the US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, suggested that negotiations and relations were tense, Say Fox News These discussions with China were blocked. I think we will have more conferences with them in the coming weeks, and I think we can [Jinping]Said Bessent. Trump's “reciprocal” prices, which he announced during his “Liberation Day” in the White House on April 2, 2025, further increased tensions between the United States and China. SOMODEVILLABLE CHIP IMAGES Thursday evening, a federal court of appeal agreed to temporarily preserve many Trumps prices on China and other countries from the administration a little suspended after a panel of three judges decided on Wednesday to block the prices. Learn more:: What is the following for the tariff agenda But it is not the end of the route of the prices of the courts on the courts, because the future of their legality is still in limbo in the midst of current calls. Something else that could potentially have a shadow on American and Chinese trade negotiations is prevailing on the recent targeting of international students studying in the United States, which has an impact on Chinese nationals. Wednesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a press release The fact that the State Department and Household Security will work to dismiss visas for Chinese students, including those who have links with the Chinese Communist Party or to study in critical fields. The move is expected to further erode confidence between the United States and China.

