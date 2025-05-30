Live updates: Trump and Elon Musk speak in the White House, News Administration





The deputy chief of staff of the White House, Stephen Miller, told CNN on Friday that he had no concerns about a report by the New York Times that Elon Musk consumed drugs more widely than before.

I have no concerns, but I also believe that there is a press conference today with Elon Musk, so everyone will have the opportunity to ask these questions themselves, Miller told CNNS Pamela Brown in an interview.

He quickly pivoted to complete the efforts of musks to reduce public spending as head of the Government Ministry.

All I can say is that DOGE has done extraordinary work that is enraged by systemic waste, grafting, grade and corruption of the federal government, and you will hear the president today, thank Elon Musk for having directed this effort to save billions of dollars of taxpayers, added Miller.

On Friday, the New York Times reported that Musk, which was an omnipresent presence at the White House as part of a broad mandate to reduce federal funding consumed drugs much more intensely than that before, when it took importance in Trumps Inner Circle in 2024, citing people familiar with its activities.

Times noted that it was not clear if this drug consumption extended to Trumps in the White House this year.

In an interview in 2024 with Don Lemon, Musk admitted that he had taken a small quantity of ketamine to treat negative moods, under a prescription, but that a heavy workload prevented him from using too much. But Times reported that Musk often used ketamine, sometimes daily, and mixed it with other drugs, according to familiar people.

CNN contacted the representative of musks. Neither Musk nor his lawyer responded to the request for Times comments on his drug use.

Friday, Miller, whose wife Katie Miller, a Doge's advisor and spokesperson, also left her post and now works with Musk would not say that if the drug test was necessary for Musk during his mandate as an employee of the special government.

The drugs that concern me are the drugs that cross the border of criminal cartels that kill hundreds of thousands of Americans, Miller told CNN.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/trump-elon-musk-news-05-30-25 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos