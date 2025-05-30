27 -year -old prison for 11 loyalists of Imran Khan in the May 9 riots affair





Imran Khan, 72, is currently imprisoned in high security prison Adiala. (File photo)

On Friday, a short anti -terrorist Pakistani condemned on Friday 11 supporters of the former prisoner Imran Khan, including an in -office, for their involvement in violent demonstrations on May 9, 2023. The court tried the defendants guilty to attack the Ramnabad police station in Islamabad during demonstrations that exercised stops in Khans. Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra rendered a 27 -year -old collective sentence and inflicted a fine of 3,27,000 Pakistani rupees.

You are accused of having attacked the Ramna police station in Islamabad. If you are attacking your own police stations, the country will no longer be livable, said the judge during the conviction.

Among the convicted persons, the member of the National Assembly Abdul Latif, elected officials of Chitral in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. After the verdict, it was disqualified from the public service for five years.

Other convicted people include Zariyab Khan, Muhammad Akram, Meera Khan, Sameol Robert, Wazeerzada, Abdul Basit, Shan Ali, Shah Zaib, Muhammad Yousaf and Sohail Khan. They were accused of vandalizing public goods, burning a motorcycle and attacking police staff.

Earlier, in December 2024, the military courts had sentenced 85 civilians to prison terms ranging from two to 10 years for their involvement in violent attacks against military facilities during riots on May 9, 2023.

Khan, 72, has been in prison since August 2023 against several legal affairs. He had previously declared that he had been denied basic installations in Adiala Prison Rawalpindi.

“I am a former Prime Minister of Pakistan, authorized to a special status in prison, but even the basic installations provided to common prisoners have been refused to me. I have been confined for 22 months in a cell not better than a grinding mill. Meanwhile, thieves – Sharifs and Zardaris – in this country are kept in VIP cells that have luxury follow -up,” he said, as PTI said.

Khan said he was not allowed to speak to his children and that his sisters were denied visit rights.

“For an unknown reason, I have not been authorized for new books in the past two and a half months, only the books I have read are authorized. I am the leader of a political party, but even the members of my party have rebuilt me ​​despite the judicial orders which allowed them to meet me,” he castigated.

