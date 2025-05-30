Trump signals new trade tensions with China, accusing Beijing of having raped an agreement

Politics
US President Donald Trump reported renewed commercial tensions with China, arguing that Beijing had “raped” an agreement to defuse the prices, at a time when the two parties seemed deadlocked in negotiations.
“China, perhaps not surprisingly for some, has completely violated its agreement with us,” said Trump in an article on his social platform Truth.
“So much to be Mr. Nice Guy!” He wrote.
On Friday, the post of president intervened a few hours after the American secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, said that commercial discussions with China were “a little at home” in an interview with the Fox News broadcaster.
Two weeks after the negotiations pierced which led to a temporary truce of the trade war between the United States and China, Mr. Bessent said that progress since then had been slow, but said that he expects more talks in the coming weeks.
The two largest economies in the world had agreed to temporarily reduce the incredibly high prices that they had imposed themselves, in a break to last 90 days, after discussions between senior officials in Geneva.
Asked about the post on CNBC, the American representative of trade Jamieson Greer aimed at Beijing for having continued to “slow down and suffocate things like critical minerals”.
He added that the United States's trade deficit with China “continues to be huge” and that Washington did not see major changes in Beijing's behavior.
Bessent had suggested that Mr. Trump and his Chinese counterpart on Thursday, Xi Jinping could get involved in the situation.
He said that there could finally be a call between the two leaders.
Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, said China had maintained communications on business issues with American counterparts since Geneva talks, but has raised concerns about American export controls.
“Recently, China has repeatedly raised concerns in the United States concerning its abuse of export control measures in the semiconductor sector and other related practices,” he said in a statement.
“”China urges the United States once again to immediately correct its erroneous actions, to stop discriminatory restrictions against China and to maintain the consensus reached during high-level talks in Geneva.“”
Break of eighty days on “reciprocal” prices
The United States and China had accepted a 90-day break on the measures and that the prices would be reduced by 115%, after talks in Switzerland this month.
Washington has agreed to temporarily reduce its additional prices on Chinese imports by 145% to 30%, while China reduced its additional rights by 125% to 10%.
However, the agreement did not include prices on cars, steel and aluminum.
The American tariff level remains higher because it also includes a 20% levy that the Trump administration recently imposed on Chinese property on the presumed role of the country in the illicit drug trade – a problem against which Beijing has rejected.
The high pricing levels, although ado, forced a lot of trade between the two countries to stop, while the companies interrupted the expeditions to wait for the two governments to reach an agreement to reduce the samples.
Macron drags the United States and China
Meanwhile, Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the division between the United States and China was the main risk currently faced in the world.
Speaking in Shangri-La dialogue in Singapore, the main annual defense and security conference in Asia, he underlined the need to build new coalitions between Europe and the partners in Indo-Pacific.
The French president followed the leaders of China, Japan and other European countries by visiting the region in recent weeks, as a sign of the strategic importance of Southeast Asia in a context of uncertainties on the supply chains and world trade.
“I will be clear, France is a friend and an ally of the United States, and is a friend, and we cooperate – even if sometimes we do not agree and compete – with China,” said Macron.
He added: “You must choose one side. If we do it, we will kill the world order, and we will methodically destroy, all the institutions that we created after the Second World War in order to preserve peace and have cooperation on health, climate, human rights and so on.”
The French president said that Asia and Europe have a common interest in preventing the disintegration of the world order.
“The time of non-alignment is undoubtedly adopted, but the moment of the coalitions of action has come and requires that the countries capable of acting together give themselves all the means to do so,” he said.
