What is the next step for Doge after Elon Musk said he was leaving? : NPR





President Trump and his billionaire Elon Musk advisor on Friday listen to a question of a journalist at the Oval Office, while Musk concludes his role at the head of the Ministry of Efficiency of the Government of Trump.

Elon Musk leaves her role as masterpiece behind the government's initiative of the government on Friday after having faced legal setbacks, clashes with members of the cabinet and with little evidence to support the allegations of savings or efficiency of the government.

Friday afternoon, Musk joined President Trump for a final press conference in the Oval Office, capping a 130-day mandate that also saw Musk face increasing wacky numbers, financial stress on his commercial empire and a flaw between the richest man in the world and his most powerful political leader.

The president, seemingly reading the notes of a binder, has praised Musk's work as “one of the greatest business leaders and innovative that the world has ever produced”.

“He advanced to put his very great talents at the service of our nation, and we appreciate it,” said Trump, before giving Musk a ceremonial key. “And I just want to say that Elon worked tirelessly, helping to direct the most radical and consecutive government reform program.”

Maked his departure as the end of his “planned time” as a employment of the special government, the departure of Musk from the federal government probably will not do much to change the work of Doge by carrying out Trump's vision to reduce the federal bureaucracy and to serve it from the people and the programs with whom the president disagreements.

Its role at the White House was nebulous and confusing. While Trump and others praised Musk as the chief of Doge's restructuring efforts, government lawyers insisted that the billionaire has no legal authority and minimized his efforts.

This week, a federal judge granted a case contesting the authority of Musk and Doge in the federal government to continue, and several others are still in the process.

But many Musk allies are anchored in federal agencies as a full-time employee, such as a group of young staff-based members based in the Doge's scope beyond the executive branch in some cases by trying to integrate into non-governmental and non-executive branch entities.

Other prosecution has focused on a DOGE area was very successful: to raise sensitive government data and combine it in massive databases. Several federal judges have raised concerns about access to DOGE data and what they plan to do with it. In some cases, it seems that Doge and Trump administration use data for the purposes of applying immigration.

Musk's golden chainsaw lost teeth

Before joining the second Trump administration, Musk had a high goal of reducing 2 dollars of the federal budget. Earlier this year, Musk went on stage at the conservative political action conference, brandishing a chainsaw to illustrate its pressure to reduce expenses. But his target number was revised downwards several times, finally landing about $ 150 billion he affirmed would be saved at the end of the fiscal year in September.

The NPR reports have repeatedly noted the claims of the savings of DOGE to be overestimated, inaccurate and rooted in a fundamental misunderstanding of the functioning of the federal budget.

This week, Musk expressed his dissatisfaction with the so-called “large and beautiful” big bill “of priorities that adopted the house. In an interview with CBS, he declared that the planned addition of the deficit and the debt” undermines the work that the DOGE team does “. Beyond the budget, some of the other signing efforts were reversed or retained by the courts, Federal and close agencies. Some of the prosecution used Musk's public statements and social networks to affirm that these changes have violated the law.

Musk's push for a mandate that federal employees should send short emails listing the weekly achievements have been canceled by certain cabinet heads and was one of the several ways in which his background in Silicon Valley clashed with the Washington tracks.

NPR reports and other points of sale have shown many examples of changes led by Doge which probably made the government less effective. This includes things like: the elimination of a technological unit inside the GSA which helped improve digital services between agencies; Encourage a push back to the office with office shortages, internet access and even hygienic paper; Expenditure is freezing for government payment cards that have disrupted workers' ability to buy basic supplies and more.

What is the next step for Musk?

The special designation of government employees gives Musk an exit from the government that elected politicians do not have easily. Musk will return to its multiple companies at a time when its commercial empire has experienced financial setbacks, especially at Tesla, its main source of wealth.

While the Doge Work of Musk accelerates, the owners of Tesla sold their cars, the windows were vandalized and that the profits have dropped while certain reports suggest that the automaker's card sought to replace Musk.

Musk has already pivoted more of its prolific publication on its X social media site in Tesla, SpaceX and Starlink, but not before announcing its departure from the federal government by promising that Doge would only strengthen “because it becomes a way of life throughout the government”.

And after spending hundreds of millions of dollars to support Trump's re -election and an unsuccessful thrust to influence a breed of the Supreme Court of the Wisconsin State, Musk announced last week that he would slow down his political expenses.

“I'm going to do much less in the future,” he said in a video interview with Bloomberg News in Qatar Economic Forum. “I think I did enough.”

Bobby Alllyn of NPR has contributed the reports.

Do you have any information you want to share on the future of Doge Orelon Musk? Contact this author by encrypted communication on the signal. Stephen Fowler is at Stphnfwlr.25. Please use an unused device.

