Showed that false diplomas did not solve the problem, Adili Jokowi was the solution





The statement was said by Ahmad Khozinudin, SH, Advocate as well as a non-clusion coordinator according to him, the question of the former president of the Joko Widodo diploma (Jokowi) was not sufficient to be resolved simply by showing a diploma, especially if it turns out that what has been shown was a false document. This responded to the Firlanto Laksana statement, Jokowi's legal advisor, who was present at the discussion of the people who were expressed at Inews TV (Tuesday 5/27). Firanto said the presentation of the Jokowi diploma would not solve the problem. But for Khozinudin, the logic is in fact in fact the public. If the diploma is original, he should have emerged since Bambang Tri Molyono and Gus Nur were tried before the district court of Surakarta. If it is original, why the judge's order to provide a diploma that is not made? He said on Friday (30/05/2025) on Friday. Khozinudin stressed that this case was more complicated due to Jokowi's attitude. Everything must now lead to the Court. He even regretted the stages of the criminal investigation police who arrested this case at the investigation level. The former deputy chief of the police commissioner, General Pol (ret.) Oeglaseno, also criticized the cessation of this case. In addition, Khozinudin said Bareskrim should seize documents in the KPU, because the diploma was used to register as a presidential candidate. The allegation of criminal here is not only a document counterfeiting, but also the use of false documents to obtain civil rights as a presidential candidate. If only the narration shows a diploma, then it is not over. Showing a false diploma is not a solution, he said. A special title must be detained immediately! According to Khozinudin, Karo Wasidik's police headquarters must follow the request for a special case title which was published by the team of Ulama defenders and activists (TPUA). The Medico-Legal Laboratory Test process on the Jokowi diploma must be carried out with the approach to the survey on scientific crime (SCI) and not only on hypotheses. The authenticity test must be carried out with forensic disciplines, scientific analysis, complete documentation, involving forensic experts. This is in line with the policy of the chief of the national police (POL) Listyo Sigit Prabowo which often favors the SCI method, said Khozinudin. Referring to articles 31 and article 33 paragraph (1) and (2) the regulations of the chief of the national Indonesian police number 6 of 2019 concerning the survey on crimes, a special case diploma must be carried out for cases that concern the public. The Karo Wasidik police headquarters must immediately order the investigator in criminal investigation by the Directorate of General Crimes to conduct a special case in the results of the investigation into cases of alleged criminal falsification of the Joko Widodo brother diploma! strictly. Khozinudin closed his declaration by calling for the resolution of this case not to stop at the speech, but had to take place immediately in the court. Discover the news and other articles on Google News

