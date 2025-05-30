Xi Jinping made made – Kesq

CNN editorial research

(CNN) – Here is a look at the life of Xi Jinping, head of the People's Republic of China.

Date of birth: June 15, 1953

Place of birth: County of Fuping, Shaanxi province, China (some sources say Beijing)

Birth name: Xi Jinping

Father: XI Zhongxun, revolutionary and vice-premier minister

Mother: Qi Xin

Weddings: Peng Liyuan (1987-print); Ke Lingling (divorced)

Children: With Peng Liyuan: XI Mingze

Education: University of Tsinghua, chemical genius, 1979; Tsinghua University, LLD, 2002

Other facts

Is considered a princeling, the son or daughter of a revolutionary veteran.

His wife, Peng Liyuan, is a famous folk singer in China.

Chronology

1969-1975 – Works as an agricultural worker in Liangjiahe, Shaanxi. XI is one of the millions of young urban people who have been sent, forced by the Communist government to leave cities to work as workers in the countryside.

1974 – Joins the Chinese Communist Party.

1979-1982 – Works as a personal secretary of Geng Biao, the Minister of Defense.

1982-1985 – Serves as an assistant secretary, then secretary of Zhengding, province of Hebei.

April 1985 – Made his first trip to the United States as part of an agricultural delegation.

1985-1988 – Executive vice-mayor of Xiamen, province of Fujian.

1988-1990 – Party secretary in Ningde, province of Fujian.

1990-1996 – Party secretary in Fuzhou, province of Fujian.

1996-1999 – Deputy secretary of the Fujian province party.

1999-2000 – Vice-government of the province of Fujian.

2000-2002 – Governor of Fujian province.

2002-2007 – Secretary of the Party of the Province of Zhejiang.

2007 – Is appointed secretary of the Shanghai party.

October 2007 present – Member of the Permanent Committee of Politburo.

2007-2013 – President of the Central Party School.

2008-2013 – Vice-president of the People's Republic of China.

2010-2012 – Vice-president of the Central Military Commission.

February 15, 2012 – Give a political speech to Washington, DC, and meet President Barack Obama.

November 15, 2012 – Success Hu Jintao as Secretary General of the CPC Central Committee and President of the CMC.

March 14, 2013 – XI is named Chinas by parliament.

October 2014 – The governance of China, a collection of XIS speeches, is published.

November 12, 2014 – Obama and Xi announce an agreement on climate change This would reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the two countries nearly a third in the next two decades. The White House claims that the announcement marks the first time that China has agreed to reduce its carbon emissions.

September 22-27, 2015 – During the first visit to the state of XIS in the United States, he met leaders of technology and business in Seattle before flying to Washington, DC, to meet Obama.

October 20-23, 2015 – First state visit to the United Kingdom, To strengthen economic and diplomatic ties.

November 7, 2015 – Meet the Taiwanese president Ma Ying-Jeou In Singapore, marking the first meeting between the leaders of China and Taiwan since the end of the Chinese civil war in 1949.

April 2016 – Suppose the commander of head of chief of the new Battle Command Center of the joint forces, consolidating his control of the military.

October 27, 2016 – Is declared at the heart of the Chinese Communist Party. The title, initially held by President Mao Zedong, strengthens Xis Power.

April 6-7, 2017 – Visits US President Donald Trump At Mar-A-Lago Estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Men engage in commercial negotiations and discuss the North Korean nuclear threat.

October 24, 2017 – Party delegates vote unanimously to make Xi Jinping think about socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era a director. The resolution reflects many themes addressed by XI during a recent speech in which he detailed his radical vision for the country, reflecting his future in a world where the scope of the Chinese is now expanding and felt more than ever.

February 25, 2018 – The party proposes to modify the constitution of countries to abolish the limits of term for the presidents, Allow Xi to serve indefinitely as Chinas Head of State.

March 11, 2018 – Parliament approves the controversial change in the constitution of countries, paving the way to Xi to stay in power indefinitely. Out of 2,964 ballots, two delegates vote against the move and three abstain, suggesting minimum opposition to XIS Push to reign for life. Adoption requires two thirds of the vote, which is a largely symbolic exercise.

March 17, 2018 – East Confirmed for a second quarter of five years in function.

March 25-27, 2018 – Organize a visit Since North Korean leader K Jing Your Universe.

May 4, 2018 – Speak with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe By phone on the situation in the Korean peninsula. This is the first time that the two leaders spoke on the phone.

December 1, 2018 – Meet Trump to discuss tensions on trade at the G20 summit in Argentina.

November 4, 2019 – Rents the director general of Hong Kong, Carrie Lams, leadership and hard work During a surprise meeting in Shanghai, despite months of violent protests on its watch, according to the news agency published by the State, Xinhua, which also published a photo of the hand and smiling pair.

March 10, 2020 – Make his first visit to Wuhan from the novel COVID-19 epidemic emerged for the first time in China for more than two months before. According to the Xinhua state news agency, Xi arrives in Wuhan for an inspection of epidemic prevention and control works in the city and the surrounding province.

September 22, 2020 – Speaking by video link to the United Nations General Assembly (Unga) In New York, XI calls a green revolution And says that the country will increase its objectives under the Paris climate agreement of a commitment from 187 countries to reduce their carbon emissions. XI also says that the coronavirus pandemic has shown that humanity can no longer afford to ignore the repeated warnings of nature. He calls on countries to pursue a scientific and technological revolution and an industrial transformation to achieve a green recovery of the global economy in the post-comfortable era.

September 21, 2021 – In a pre-recorded speech at Unga, XI says that China will not build new coal electricity projects abroad And will also increase financial support for green energy projects with a low carbon content in other developing countries.

November 11, 2021 – Senior Chinese Communist Party (CCC) are resolving On the major historical achievements and experiences of the parties, in a decision which should further strengthen the XIS, maintain power. This is only the third history resolution published by the PCC in its existence at 100 years old; The other two, in 1945 and 1981, cemented the supremacy of Mao and Deng Xiaoping, respectively.

February 4, 2022 – XI and Russian President Vladimir Putin publish a Call NATO to stop expanding more during a meeting on the sidelines of Beijing Olympics.

October 23, 2022 – XI officially begins his standard China in the third term.

March 10, 2023 – Xis third term unprecedented as president is officially approved By the country's political elite, solidifying his control and making him the oldest communist china since his foundation in 1949.

May 16, 2024 – XI welcomes Putin for a two -day state visit to Beijing. A radical joint declaration published by the two leaders presents the alignment of their country with a multitude of questions such as energy, trade, security and geopolitics with specific references to Ukraine, Taiwan and conflicts in the Middle East.

April 11, 2025 – XI made its first public comments on the escalation of the trade war with the United States. The Chinese leader has remained public on the tariff war so far, but has struck a provocative note during his first remarks – double the messages of force and resilience already disseminated by Chinese officials and the state media.

