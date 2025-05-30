(From l) Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the president of the insured, Joe Biden, and the Prime Minister of Uks, Boris Johnson, speak at the start of the first plenary session of the NATO summit at the center of the IFEMA congress in Madrid, Spain on June 29, 2022. (Photo AFP)

FPrime Minister of Ormer UK, Boris Johnson, praised the ambitious Trkiyes infrastructure projects during a panel on the change in geopolitical dynamics and their implications for the country.

Trkiye shows all the dynamism of the construction of infrastructure that is terribly lacking in the United Kingdom, said Johnson, noting that the United Kingdom does not increase the capacity of the airport in London and its recent cancellation of a high-speed rail project.

And here, in Trkiye, you have built colossal airports, an incredible new infrastructure and a high-speed rail, he added. This is a lesson for us.

The panel, entitled Change the geopolitical and economic dynamic in the new world order: the effects of Trump's policies on Trkiye and in the business world, was organized by Turkish Finance Accountants Foundation (HUV) and assisted by Vice-President Cevdet Yilmaz, former director general of the OMC Roberto Azevedo, Huv President Ahmet Eren, and several commercial personalities.

Thinking about his time as mayor of London, Johnson recalled his involvement in major projects, notably Crossrail, whom he described as the largest engineering project in Europe. He also highlighted numerous crossings of rivers built during his mandate.

Trkiyes inspiring ambition, leaving the United Kingdom behind

In the United Kingdom, we must accept that Trkiyes' ambitions are really inspiring and leave us behind, said Johnson. The scale and the rate of changes here since I arrived in Trkiye have been extraordinary, and Trkiye played an increasingly important role in the world of Stageas a bridge between the east and the west, but also more important, as a force for world stability.

Johnson has also credited Trkiye for his role in NATO and his efforts in Syria. Trkiye has done great things, he said. I hope that a lot of peace and stability in this country.

He highlighted the importance of Trkiye-Uk's cooperation, saying that the two countries have a big role together in the reassuron of the world on the permanence of our values ​​and the restoration of common sense where it is necessary.

Ankara's peace efforts

Addressing the war in Ukraine, Johnson called for urgent action and congratulated Ankaras' peace efforts. The first priority is to put an end to the miserable war in Ukraine, he said. At the White House, they finally understand that () Ukraine did not start this warrussia is the attacker, and I think they have always done it (understand), (since) it is very clear for President Trump. I think he will now start to exert real pressure on Vladimir Putin.

Ahmet Eren, president of Turkish Finance Accountants Foundation (HUV), said that the annual panel had previously gathered politicians, academics and Turkish and international experts to assess the global economic changes in 2023 and 2024. This year's publishing aimed to capture broader international attention.

The panel was determined before US President Donald won the re -election, but Trumps declarations aroused the global economy, in particular its declarations of April 2, which makes this question increasingly important, said Eren.

The evaluation of the effects of the second mandate of Trumps on the global political and economic system is much more important than ever, he added.