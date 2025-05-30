Zelensky, Erdogan discuss the peace talks offered on June 2 on a telephone call





President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke by phone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on May 30 to discuss the next series of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, temporarily scheduled for June 2 in Istanbul. “We both agree that such a meeting cannot and should not be empty,” said Zelensky said on social networks after the call. “There must be a ceasefire to go further towards peace. The killings must stop.” The telephone call comes a few days before the proposed meeting, the second series of direct talks between kyiv and Moscow since 2022. The first session, held in Istanbul on May 16, ended without agreement on a ceasefire but led to the greatest exchange of prisoners of the war. “The exchange of prisoners was an important achievement of this meeting, but unfortunately it was the only one,” said Zelensky, referring to the first series of discussions. During the call, the leaders also discussed the possibility of four-way peace talks that include Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United States. Earlier in the day of May 30, Zelensky expressed skepticism that the next series of talks will produce all the results because of what he described as a deliberate inaction of Moscow. Zelensky's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said on May 29 that kyiv was open to talks, but insists that Russia shares his memorandum as a ceasefire before the meeting. “For the meeting to be significant, it is necessary to understand its program and to prepare for negotiations properly. Unfortunately, Russia does everything it can to ensure that the next possible meeting is unsuccessful,” said Zelensky earlier during the day. The Minister of Defense, Rustem Umerov, said on May 28 that Ukraine had already shared his own memorandum, which includes a full ceasefire on land, in the air and at sea, to be monitored by international partners, according to the New York Times. The UN UN Ambassador, Vasily Nebenzya, on May 30, reiterated that Moscow would only consider a cease-fire if Ukraine stopped mobilization and stop receiving foreign military aid. Despite the dead end, in a read out From the call, the Turkish presidential office called for talks to resume “without further delay”. “Report that discussing the potential ceasefire in the second round of the talks planned to stand in Istanbul will open the way to peace,” said the declaration of the Erdogan office. Reuters said that the wider requests by President Vladimir Putin include NATO's written commitment to stop expansion, the lifting of certain sanctions and the recognition of the neutral status of Ukraine. Zelensky Doubts on June 2 for conferences will give results such as the ceasefire plan of Russia The Russians could not present the so-called memorandum for more than a week, which they promised to prepare immediately after the exchange of 1,000 for 1,000, wrote Zelensky on Telegram. Ukraine has received no document from them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kyivindependent.com/zelensky-erdogan-discuss-june-2-peace-talks-in-phone-call/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos